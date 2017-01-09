William Shatner, 'The Rock,' Dale Jr. make Greg Olsen a winner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – What do William Shatner, Dwayne “The Rock’’ Johnson and NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. have in common?

They all joined forces Sunday on social media to help Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen win $25,000 for his charitable foundation.

As one of 32 players nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, Olsen was eligible for a social media challenge in which the player who got the most Twitter mentions by midnight on Sunday would earn $25,000 for the charity of his choice.

Olsen entered the final weekend with a substantial deficit to San Franciso’s Torrey Smith. Thanks to a big push by “The Rock,’’ Shatner and Earnhardt – as well as a big push by the Carolina community – the three-time Pro Bowl selection won going away.

Official results won’t be made public until Thursday, but Olsen had almost 1.1 million mentions of #OlsenWPMOYChallenge by the deadline.

Smith was a distant second with just shy of 600,000.

Shatner, who became a cultural icon for his portrayal of Captain James T. Kirk in the television and motion picture series “Star Trek,’’ discounted how much impact he had:

Actually the Rock & Dale Jr. probably had a much larger impact than Sam or me. https://t.co/FLuqTymEKc — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) January 9, 2017

Perhaps wrestler-turned-actor “The Rock” had a bigger impact. He has 10.8 million followers. But Shatner with 2.43 million has more followers than Earnhardt with 1.87 million, so he definitely helped.

Olsen said in the final weeks of Carolina’s season he’d never met Shatner. He sent this thank you on Twitter:

Thank you so much for your incredible support! I hope our paths cross and I can thank you personally! 🖖 @WilliamShatner https://t.co/eqbPkevCLf — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 9, 2017

The tie to “The Rock’’ was a natural one since Olsen and Johnson played football at the University of Miami. Johnson won a national title with the Hurricanes in 1991. Olsen was a first-round out of Miami by Chicago in 2007.

One of my fav players and "The U" family. Does so much for children.👍🏾Let's help by hash tagging #OlsenWPMOYChallenge https://t.co/XTKjKov2s7 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 8, 2017

Olsen thanked Johnson with this video:

Carolina coach Ron Rivera also got involved in Olsen’s push for one million retweets, promising to donate $8,888.88 to Olsen’s “Receptions for Research’’ that is part of his foundation.

Olsen, for those who aren’t aware, wears No. 88.

After his mother’s bout with breast cancer, Olsen started “Receptions for Research’’ focused on raising money for cancer research and education.

In 2013, Olsen and his wife, Kara, created the HEARTest Yard Fund after their son, TJ, was born with a congenital heart defect. The program, an extension of the Levine Children’s Hospital in Charlotte, has donated nearly $1.25 million to families impacted by the defect.

These are all reasons why Olsen, for the second straight year, is Carolina’s nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award that Panthers outside linebacker Thomas Davis won following the 2014 season.

This also is why Shatner, “The Rock’’ and Earnhardt got behind Olsen on social media.

I cant express how much this support and $ means to families we treat @LevineChildrens. This $ will bring life saving care kids who need it — Greg Olsen (@gregolsen88) January 9, 2017

Next on Olsen’s wish list is winning the Payton Man of the Year Award that will be announced on Feb. 4 during the NFL Honors show the night before the Super Bowl in Houston.

The winner will receive a donation of $1 million, $500,000 to the charity of his choice and $500,000 to help support the NFL’s Character Playbook.