          Matt Ryan won't make any Cam Newton fashion statements at Super Bowl

          What would Super Bowl win mean for Matt Ryan? (1:48)

          Jeff Saturday and Darren Woodson explain what winning Super Bowl LI would mean for Atlanta Falcons QB Matt Ryan and how it could propel him onto the list of the top five NFL quarterbacks. (1:48)

          7:00 AM ET
          David Newton
            • Covered Panthers, NFL for 11 years
            • More than 25 years experience covering NFL, college football and NASCAR
            • Joined ESPN in 2006
          FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- You could almost see the wheels spinning in the head of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan when asked about his style.

          Not his style on the football field that will be dissected over and over as the Falcons prepare to face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

          His wardrobe.

          After a lengthy pause, instead of answering with a witty remark, Ryan narrowed it down to one word.

          “Professional," he said. “I guess that would be the best way to describe it."

          In other words, don’t expect Ryan to make a fashion statement as Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton did a year ago at Super Bowl 50.

          Newton arrived in California last year for the title game wearing a pair of gold and zebra-print Versace jeans that sold for just under $900. There was as much conversation then about his wardrobe as there was about his play last season.

          Ryan arrived in Houston dressed in team sweatpants, which is what the rest of his teammates wore. His postgame outfit often looks like it came off the rack from Newton’s "Made Cam Newton" line sold at Belk department stores.

          Ryan wore a simple dark suit for his press conference after the NFC Championship Game.

          There were times this season when Ryan dressed more like Mr. Rogers, with a sweater and tie.

          Newton would never let that happen. He’s so into fashion that this season he was benched for the first series of a game at Seattle because he didn’t have the required attire on the flight to the game.

          It wasn’t just that he didn’t wear a tie, which he forgot to pack. It’s that he wouldn’t wear one that was offered to him so he could avoid being benched because it didn’t match his ensemble.

          You certainly won’t find Ryan wearing a huge fox tail hanging from his belt, as Newton did on occasion last season.

          You also won’t find Ryan wearing fox tails on his cleats during warm-ups, as Newton did prior to a prime-time game this season.

          Ryan’s “My Cause" cleats were even mundane compared to most.

          You certainly won’t have people anticipating what Ryan will wear Monday at Super Bowl media night. Not that Newton had a lot of leeway on this one because players had to wear a team Super Bowl sweatshirt. But Newton did make a minor fashion statement by turning his Super Bowl towel into a bandana last year.

          The bandana became Newton’s trademark during the offseason until he became hooked on one-of-a-kind designer hats.

          If there’s any talk about fashion at the Super Bowl, it will be about New England quarterback Tom Brady. Mark Anthony Green, GQ's Style Guy, told ESPN.com last year that Brady has an iconic style. Green said the only players in the NFL who compare to Newton in the fashion department are Brady and San Francisco QB Colin Kaepernick.

          Brady just doesn’t make a fashion statement that turns into a buzz for the Super Bowl media circus.

          “I think it's because he doesn't dress brash and colorful enough," Green said. “He doesn't catch enough people's eyes. He might wear the perfect navy blazer, but at the end of the day, it's just a navy blazer. Whereas Cam has on, like, a three-piece plaid suit, more guys are going to take notice of that and try to do their own version of it. ... He's not perfect, but he's good by GQ."

          If you’re looking for a fashion debate before this year’s Super Bowl, forget it. Unless Newton shows up as a spectator.