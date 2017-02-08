What Falcons can learn from Panthers about avoiding 'Super Bowl Hangover'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- An open letter to Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn:

Dear Coach,

You may have heard of something called the “Super Bowl Hangover.’’ You may not be superstitious, but trust me, it’s real. I experienced it firsthand with the Carolina Panthers this past season and in 2004 following Carolina’s loss to New England in Houston, where your team just suffered a colossal collapse to the Patriots. Sorry, it was colossal.

If you haven’t heard of the Hangover, Coach, let me fill you in. Not since the Buffalo Bills during the 1992-93 seasons has a team that lost the Super Bowl returned to the title game the next year. Some, like Carolina, didn’t even get back to the playoffs. Check your record book and you will see the 1999 Falcons went 5-11 after losing Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami. It’s real.

Carolina coach Ron Rivera thought he could avoid the Hangover by addressing it head on. He talked to everyone from Hall of Fame NFL coach John Madden to baseball manager Tony La Russa to retired Adm. William McRaven, the architect of the 2011 raid that killed Osama bin Laden. McRaven might have been a little over the top, even though it made sense with Rivera’s military background. My advice, Coach, would be to take a more low-key approach. Don’t talk to people outside the sport.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera wasn't able to avoid the "Super Bowl Hangover." Will Dan Quinn and the Falcons fare better? Scott Cunningham/Getty Images

Rivera also preached to his players and staff about avoiding complacency, often a factor in the Hangover. In essence, he acknowledged the Hangover by looking for ways to avoid it. So you might want to avoid talking about it as a way to avoid it. Does that make sense?

Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman experienced the Hangover firsthand with the New York Giants. The 2000 team that was pummeled by Baltimore in Super Bowl XXXV went 7-9 and missed the playoffs the next year.

Gettleman called that “a rough year,’’ then in the same breath said he didn’t expect the Panthers to go through a similar letdown because they were hungry and returned to prepare for the 2016 season with the same work ethic. Coach, don’t assume anything.

Carolina players thought they could avoid the Hangover by saying they were better than that. Fullback Mike Tolbert pointed out no NFC South team had won the division three consecutive years before Carolina when reminded of the then-23-year-old Hangover.

Tight end Greg Olsen may have unknowingly predicted the Hangover by predicting the Panthers wouldn’t let it happen.

“This is too hard to come out half-assed and find ourselves 1-4 and wonder what’s going on," he said at the start of training camp. “We’re not going to allow that to be the problem.

“Everything starts now. This is the next step. We’re not going to win the Super Bowl today, but we’re going to do all the right things to lead up to the first preseason game. That leads to our first regular-season [game], and so on and so forth."

The Panthers didn’t start 1-4. They started 1-5 en route to a 6-10 record, including a 48-33 loss to the Falcons in which Julio Jones had 300 yards receiving.

There’s a lesson in what Jones did, too, Coach. Don’t rescind the franchise tag of a Pro Bowl players as the Panthers did with cornerback Josh Norman and expect a pair of rookies to succeed. That’s a sure-fire recipe for a Hangover.

Here’s another tip, Coach. Make sure you have plenty of depth on your offensive line. You made it to the Super Bowl with the same five starting every game, something no other team in the NFL did this past season. But when a couple of those guys got banged up against New England things started to unravel. As unbelievable as quarterback Matt Ryan was during his MVP season, his protection played a big role in that.

Carolina quarterback Cam Newton, the 2015 MVP, is proof of that. His confidence -- not to mention his body -- took a beating every time one of his linemen suffered an injury this past season, in which only one lineman finished the season at the same spot he played in the opener.

That didn’t happen during Newton's Super Bowl run in which the line was intact most of the season.

Speaking of the quarterback, Coach, you’ve got to make sure he doesn’t lose his confidence because a couple of bad decisions cost you the title. You can’t let him have lingering doubt about taking that unnecessary sack that cost you a field goal and the game in the fourth quarter. You can’t let him worry about that second-half fumble that gave New England the extra possession it needed.

Newton never seemed to get fully over the two strip-sacks that led to Denver touchdowns in the 24-10 loss to the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. You saw what happened. He went from a career-best 35 touchdown passes to 19, and now the staff is talking about evolving the offense so he has less responsibility in the running game.

One last piece of advice, Coach. Win the close games this season if you want to avoid the Hangover. The Panthers lost six by a field goal or less. Two of those came against Tampa Bay. If you want to avoid the Hangover you definitely can’t lose twice to the Bucs in one season.

That’s about all I have, Coach. Just know the Hangover is real, and perhaps the best way to end it is by not acknowledging it.

David