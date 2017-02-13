Panthers tackle Michael Oher reminds he's beaten the odds before

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- One thing is clear as Carolina Panthers left tackle Michael Oher continues to progress through the concussion protocol.

He hasn’t given up on playing in 2017.

Oher, whose rise from homeless to the NFL was documented in the 2009 Hollywood movie "The Blind Side," tweeted a reminder over the weekend that he’s beaten the odds before.

Counted out every year of my life, but still BEAT THE ODDS!! — Michael Oher (@MichaelOher) February 11, 2017

Oher missed the final 13 games this past season after being diagnosed with a concussion a few days before a Week 4 game against Atlanta.

Coach Ron Rivera said during an appearance on ESPN’s "NFL Insiders" during Super Bowl week that Oher is "continuing through the protocol."

"He’s had some really good days working out and working himself back in," Rivera said. "We’re pretty optimistic. The doctors will continue to work with him."

Rivera also made it clear the Panthers will look to upgrade the tackle position. The most likely place to do that is free agency, since this isn’t a good year for tackles in the draft.

One name that keeps coming up is Minnesota left tackle Matt Kalil, the brother of Carolina center Ryan Kalil. He spent most of last season on injured reserve with a hip injury that required surgery.

The Panthers also have to make a decision on tackle Mike Remmers, who moved from the right to the left side to replace Oher this past season. Remmers is an unrestricted free agent.