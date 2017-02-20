Cam Newton shares special birthday greeting for girl who changed his life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Over the weekend, Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton shared a birthday message for a girl who changed his life five years ago.
Meet Shakira, whom Newton considers his stepdaughter.
Newton and long-time girlfriend Kia Proctor have two children, a 1-year-old son named Chosen Sebastian and a newborn daughter whose name hasn't been revealed.
But his Instagram message posted on Shakira's birthday Friday reveals that the 2015 NFL MVP was a father figure long before they were born. Shakira is Proctor's daughter from a previous relationship.
HÅ₽₽Ÿ ßdâÿ TØ thë rëâlG1RŁ whö ¢hâñgëd mÿ Ł1FË❕ëvër šįñ¢ë wë fįršt mët 5ÿrš âgö, ÿöü hâvë ¢hâllëñgëd më įñ ₩ÅŸ$ ÿöü wįll NËVËR KNØ₩; bë¢âüšë įñ rëtröšpë¢t ŸØŪ wërë mÿ »fįršt« €H1ŁD❕thįš mëššâgë įšñt tö brâg ör tö ëvëñ ¢ömplâįñ âböüt "MŸ" šįtüâtįöñ büt thįš įš jüšt RËÅŁtâlk; bëįñg lâbëlëd â "$TË₽dâd" įš hârd öñ thë pârëñt jüšt âš mü¢h âš įt įš för thë ¢hįld tö â¢¢ëpt, įt įš HÅRDwörk för ßØTH pârtįëš âñd į RË$₽Ë€T âñÿ štëp₽ÅRËNT thât tâkëš füll rëšpöñšįbįlįtÿ öf â GØDšëñt ¢hįld❕🙌🏾 į rëmëmbër thë F1R$Tdâÿ ÿöü ¢âllëd më "DÅDDŸ"(😳) âñd į wâš š¢ârëd âš HËŁŁ büt whëñ į thöüght âböüt įt; į wâš höñörëd för ÿöü tö thįñk öf më âš ñöt öñlÿ â MÅŁË fįgürë įñ ÿöür Ł1FË büt âlšö âš â FÅTHËR fįgürë ÿöü ¢öüld lëârñ fröm âš wëll❕ ÿöür möm âñd į ârë NØT mârrįëd ßŪT ñö öñë ¢âñ tëll ÿöü thât įm NØT ÿöür FÅTHËR âñd thëÿ DÅMN $ŪRË ¢âñt tëll më thât ŸØŪR NØT MŸ DÅŪGHTËR❕ įŁØVËü ör bëttër ÿët... DÅDDŸlövëšŸØŪkįrrÿ❗😍😘💋 HÅ₽₽Ÿ ß1RTHDÅŸ $HÅK1RÅ âkâ kįrrÿ âkâ ß1Gšįššÿ (âš ¢hö€HØ ¢âllš hër😂)❕❗❕🎈🎉🎊🎀 #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #thëP1ÇTŪRËtëllšŸØŪëvërÿthįñgŸØŪñëëdTØkñöw😊
Newton has his own unique style of typing messages, so here is the simplified version:
"Happy Birthday to the real girl who changed my life ever since we first met five years ago. You have challenged me in ways you will never know, because in retrospect you were my first child. This message isn't to brag or to even complain about my situation, but this is just real talk. Being labeled a stepdad is hard on the parent just as much as it is for the child to accept it. It is hard work for both parties and I respect any stepparent that takes full responsibility of a God sent child. I remember the first day you called me daddy and I was scared as hell. But when I thought about it, I was honored for you to think of me as not only a male figure in your life but also as a father figure you could learn from as well. Your mom and I are not married, but no one can tell you that I'm not your father and they damn sure can't tell me that you're not my daughter. I love you, or better yet, Daddy loves you Kirry. Happy Birthday Shakira aka Kirry aka B1 Gsissy (as ChoCho calls her)."
Whatever you think of Newton on the field, there is no denying he takes great pride in being a father.