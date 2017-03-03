'Fair' to say Panthers will draft running back, but in what round?

Merrill Hoge believes Leonard Fournette is a "freak" running back and NFL teams should be clamoring for him. (0:43)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman smiled earlier this week at the NFL combine in Indianapolis when asked if he would select a running back during the draft in late April.

“That’s a fair statement,’’ he said.

In other words, yeah.

That might even have been a “Hell, yeah.’’

Whether Gettleman will pull the trigger with the eighth overall pick or in a lower round remains to be seen. This year’s class of running backs is deep, so there will be solid options either way.

But the focus today is on the top three: LSU’s Leonard Fournette, Florida State’s Dalvin Cook and Stanford’s Christian McCaffrey.

Drafting LSU's Leonard Fournette at No. 8 -- if he were to somehow fall that far -- would seem to be a no-brainer for the Panthers. AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Fournette and Cook likely will go in the top 10, one probably in the top five. McCaffrey, arguably the best all-around back when you include rushing, receiving and return skills, likely will surge up draft boards after the combine.

All three spoke to reporters at the combine on Thursday, and all three gave the kind of answers the Panthers would want to hear from a player they might consider spending a high draft pick on.

That includes Cook, who had three off-field issues at Florida State ranging from a battery charge to a citation for mistreating puppies.

“Like I tell every team, I’m open and willing to answer every question,’’ Cook said. “I ain’t hiding nothing. If they ask, I’m willing to answer. I’m willing to move forward to be a better person.”

Gettleman said 24 hours earlier it was his job to eliminate distractions from the team. That includes not bringing potential distractions into the locker room.

But he took a chance on cornerback Daryl Worley in last year’s draft even though the former West Virginia star pleaded no contest to misdemeanor assault in 2014. Worley has been a model citizen with Carolina, and Gettleman immediately after the draft defended the decision to select him.

“We investigated it,’’ he said. “We talked to the kid at length. And we’re comfortable with this. Do you guys think for one moment after what happened in 2014 I’m going to do something stupid? I mean, come on.’’

Gettleman was referring to the controversy surrounding defensive end Greg Hardy, who was charged with domestic violence a few months after the Panthers placed the franchise tag on him.

So if Gettleman comes to the same conclusion with Cook that he did on Worley, the Florida State back has to be a candidate to be chosen at No. 8. If not, Fournette might be the only option there unless McCaffrey proves worthy of a top-10 pick.

There’s no denying any one of the three could be a long-term solution to replace Jonathan Stewart, who soon will be 30 and is entering the final year of his contract.

Fournette seemingly would be a no-brainer at No. 8 if he were to somehow fall that far, which seems unlikely. When asked what he thought about a 240-pound running back -- Fournette weighed that at the combine -- Gettleman smiled again.

“Big running backs are nice,’’ he said. “They tend to run people over better than 180-pound running backs.’’

Fournette on Thursday said he’s closer to 235 pounds, that the added poundage was water weight. He also said he’s as comfortable running over a defender as he is running around one.

That makes Fournette unique in this class. Cook (210) and McCaffrey (201) are less likely to run over defenders. They also may be better receivers out of the backfield than Fournette, who caught only 41 passes in three seasons at LSU.

But none lacks confidence.

“What separates me is I can do it all,’’ Cook said. “I feel I am the best back in the draft.’’

McCaffrey said he could create mismatches in the NFL everywhere on the field.

“I really pride myself on not just being a running back who can catch the ball, but if I move out to the slot, I become a receiver,’’ he said. “I really pride myself on route running and creating mismatches anywhere on the field.’’

Fournette and Cook both said they had yet to meet with the Panthers at the combine, but don’t read anything into that. They eventually will talk in Indianapolis or somewhere else.

Carolina doesn’t need to spend much time talking to McCaffrey. New wide receivers coach Lance Taylor spent the past three seasons coaching him at Stanford and can’t say enough good things about his talent and character.

So the Panthers will have running back options with their first pick if they choose to go in that direction. If they do, it’ll be the first time since Stewart was the 13th pick of the 2008 draft that they’ve taken a back in the first round.

It probably is time for a team that bases its offense around the running game and wants to get away from quarterback Cam Newton being a runner.

If they don’t, there will be good options in Clemson’s Wayne Gallman and Tennessee’s Alvin Kamara -- to name a couple -- on the second day.

“It’s a deep running back group, we know that,’’ Gettleman said. “It’ll be interesting to see how the whole process plays out because we’re really just halfway through it.’’

That’s a fair statement, too.