Frank Kalil: 'Surreal deal' to have sons Matt and Ryan playing for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Frank Kalil emptied half of his closet Thursday.

That would be the half with the Minnesota Vikings paraphernalia.

He did that because his son Matt Kalil agreed to a five-year, $55.5 million deal to play left tackle for the Carolina Panthers, where his other son, Ryan Kalil, is a five-time Pro Bowl selection at center.

His decision on which son to go watch play on NFL game day just got easier.

Younger brother Matt Kalil, right, is in for some renewed sibling rivalry after jumping from Minnesota to Carolina, where Ryan Kalil, left, has been to five Pro Bowls in 10 NFL seasons. Bruce Kluckhohn/USA TODAY Sports

"It’s kind of a surreal deal," Frank said by phone from his home in Corona, California. "You think about it, the probability of both even making it in the NFL, not even making the same team, isn’t great.

"It’s just a very strange feeling. It’s also very exciting."

The Kalils will be the third pair of brothers to play in the NFL on the same offensive line. The other two were Jay and Joe Hilgenberg (1993 Saints) and Dave and Doug Widell (1990-92 Broncos), according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

But Frank said he never pressured Matt into joining Ryan, and that Ryan never pressured his brother into a reunion even though they spent much of the offseason in California rehabbing together.

Matt, expected to officially be announced Friday as a member of the Panthers, is coming off hip surgery, Ryan off shoulder surgery.

"This whole thing was Matt and Matt alone," Frank said. "It’s too big of a decision to have people pushing you one way or the other.

"I can honestly tell you it was his decision and that’s what he wanted to do, and we’re supportive of what he wanted."

The only role the father played in the brothers being on the same team was his "DNA."

"That’s probably about it," said Frank, who played offensive line with the Arizona Wranglers and Houston Gamblers of the USFL. "I had a lot to with those guys when they were a lot younger.

"But they’re grown men now. I just come along for the ride."

The Panthers signed Matt to play left tackle, where the future of 2015 free-agent acquisition Michael Oher remains in doubt because of a concussion that forced him to miss the final 13 games last season.

If Oher returns, he’ll compete with Daryl Williams for the starting right-guard spot.

But solidifying left tackle was key as the Panthers look to provide 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton more protection on his blind side.

Matt, 6-foot-7 and 317 pounds, became Carolina’s primary target in free agency even though the Vikings wanted to re-sign the fourth pick of the 2012 draft.

Even though he missed most of last season with a hip injury that required surgery, the Panthers felt the 27-year-old offered the experience and talent to be a long-term fix at a position that has been in flux the past three years.

They also believe reuniting him with his 31-year-old brother -- 6-foot-2, 295 pounds -- would help revitalize a career that hasn’t gone as well since Matt made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

"It’ll help," Frank said. "Any time you have a great football player like Ryan helping you out, and a great football coach in Ron Rivera, those are great people to be around.

"Just the atmosphere of the Panthers, a family-oriented team, all those people are going to rub off and make it a great opportunity for Matt to protect his quarterback."

This will be the first time Matt and Ryan have played on the same team. Matt was a rising freshman in high school when Ryan was entering USC, and a freshman with the Trojans when Ryan was entering the NFL.

"It’s just a situation where the stars aligned," Frank said.

The stars might have aligned, but the brothers remain different from a personality standpoint. Matt is more of an outdoors type, willing to take risks Ryan might not consider.

Ryan is more reserved, businesslike.

"Matt might jump in the ocean if it is too cold or the waves are too high," Frank said. "Ryan’s more reserved, although he will up-one on you all the time. He can do a lot of different things and make a lot of people laugh."

Unlike most brothers, Matt and Ryan didn’t fight a lot.

"Ryan was in charge," Frank said. "Ryan is that guy. He was in charge. Matt is a little bigger than him now, so maybe it would be different now if they got into a wrestling match.

“"But Ryan was always in charge. The deal with those two guys is they have great respect for one another. That’s the most important thing."

Frank sees this as a win-win for the Panthers, and for him.

"Maybe I’ll get a better seat at games now," he said. "My wife and I definitely will be traveling a lot to the Carolinas.

"When you think about it, the chances are very slim for this to happen. To have it happen to our family, we’re very excited and ready to see them kick some butt and get the Panthers back to the Super Bowl."