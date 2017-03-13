Panthers' Julius Peppers: 'It actually feels like I never left'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It was almost like Julius Peppers never left.

Almost.

But he did, and that’s a big reason the future Hall of Fame defensive end returned to the Carolina Panthers after spending the past seven seasons playing for the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Whether Peppers really wanted to leave Carolina after the 2009 season is up for debate. He told the Charlotte Observer in 2010 that all it would have taken for him to stay was an additional $6 million on a four-year deal that, at the time, would have made him the highest-paid defensive player in the NFL.

Others say Peppers, a native of Wilson, North Carolina, really wanted to experience life outside of his home state.

Sometimes a change of scenery is a good thing. Regardless, Peppers said he had regrets for the way things ended in 2009.

And he wanted to make that right, so at the age of 37 he signed a one-year, $3.5 million deal that could max out at $4.25 million with incentives.

“I always wanted to come back and repair the relationships and build that bridge back, not only with the team but with the fans, the people,” Peppers told the team website on Saturday.

“That’s what this game is about; it’s about relationships. That was the most important thing for me to come back and tie up these loose ends and give the fans and everybody another chance to see me wear this uniform again.”

Climbing All-Time List Julius Peppers needs seven sacks to rank fourth on the all-time list. Peppers and DeMarcus Ware are the only active players on the list. The other eight are already in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, with Jason Taylor being enshrined this year. Name Sacks 1. Bruce Smith 200.0 2. Reggie White 198.0 3. Kevin Greene 160.0 4. Chris Doleman 150.5 5. Julius Peppers 143.5 6. Michael Strahan 141.5 7. Jason Taylor 139.5 8. DeMarcus Ware 138.5 T9. John Randle 137.5 T9. Richard Dent 137.5 Pro Football Reference

Peppers said he has yet to share his thoughts with the media in Charlotte because he wanted to tie up a few of those loose ends first before answering a barrage of questions about his departure.

But he did speak with Panthers.com, and he made it clear that he always wanted to return to Carolina.

“The growth as a person was important for me,” Peppers said. “Going away and seeing something different, having that experience made me realize that home is where the heart is. That’s what led to my motivation of wanting to come back, missing this place so much.”

Signing Peppers is a feel-good moment for an organization desperately in need of one after going 6-10 a year removed from a trip to the Super Bowl.

Peppers is arguably the most iconic player in team history. He was a football and basketball star at Southern Nash High School. He was the nation’s best defensive player coming out of the University of North Carolina.

When the Panthers made him the second pick of the 2002 draft, fans in the Carolinas felt like they’d won the lottery. His No. 90 jersey, which he will wear again, was arguably the most popular in team history until quarterback Cam Newton put on No. 1 after being made the first pick of the 2011 draft.

Many of those emotions came back Friday, when Peppers agreed to terms on his deal.

“Pep, man, he still looks young,” cornerback Captain Munnerlyn said on Saturday after signing a four-year, $21 million deal to return to the team he left for Minnesota in 2014. “He’s still ready to roll. I’m glad they signed him back and are giving him the opportunity to finish this thing off right."

Righting a wrong. That’s what Peppers’ return is all about.

The Panthers never should have let him leave. Peppers told the Observer in 2010 that all he wanted was a four-year, $60 million deal. Former general manager Marty Hurney offered a four-year, $54 million deal that still would have been the most expensive for a defensive player in the league.

“My feeling is they could have done that,” Peppers said at the time. “If they wanted me to stay, it wouldn’t have been that big of a deal.”

It was a big deal for Peppers to return. There was a hard recruitment effort by team captains Thomas Davis and Charles Johnson.

Davis, Carolina’s 33-year-old Pro Bowl outside linebacker, flew to Miami to talk to Peppers face to face.

Had to come all the way to Miami and bring my big brother @juliuspeppers_ back home. Panthers nation let's welcome Pep back to the family. A post shared by td58 (@td58) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:01am PST

Apparently the recruiting effort wasn't really needed, but it showed how badly general manager Dave Gettleman wanted to make this happen.

“It was an easy decision, but I appreciate those guys reaching out and putting in the effort to try to get me back,” Peppers told the team website. “They did a pretty good job, I must admit.”

Peppers, with 143.5 career sacks, has a chance to become the third player ranked among the top five on the NFL’s all-time sack list to play his final season at Carolina.

Reggie White, second on the list with 198, joined Carolina in 2000 at the age of 38 and retired after one season. Kevin Greene, third on the list with 160 sacks, retired as a Panther after the 1999 season.

The difference is when Peppers goes into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as White and Greene already have, he will do so as a member of the Panthers. The other two didn’t.

This is home for Peppers, whose 81 sacks from 2002 to '09 still rank first on the team’s all-time list. There are plenty of incentives in his contract if he can get between seven and 11 sacks to pad that ranking.

The Panthers were so confident the nine-time Pro Bowl selection can make an impact that they traded 2014 second-round pick Kony Ealy and a third-round pick to New England for the Patriots’ second-round pick.

“The guy, man, he’s still got a lot left in him,” said Munnerlyn. “I played against him twice a year when I was in Minnesota. I [saw] what he was capable of doing. He’s still being productive in this league and he’s still getting after the quarterback.

“That makes my job a whole lot easier, so I’m glad he’s here.”

The entire organization is glad Peppers is back.

The city of Charlotte is glad Peppers is back.

And Peppers is glad he’s back.

“It feels good to be home,” Peppers said. “It actually feels like I never left.”