Charlotte Hornets create a first Cam Newton bobblehead promotion

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- While the Carolina Panthers are evolving their offense to make quarterback Cam Newton less involved in the running game, the NBA's Charlotte Hornets are creating a run on the 2015 NFL MVP.

Welcome to Cam Newton Bobblehead Night.

The Hornets will give away a bobblehead likeness of Newton to the first 15,000 fans who enter Spectrum Center prior to Saturday night’s game against the Washington Wizards.

It is the first time the team has created a bobblehead for a celebrity outside the organization.

The response has been so great that gates will open for season-ticket holders at 5 p.m., a half-hour earlier than usual, and at 5:30 p.m. for the general public.

“They’re going to go quickly," said Pete Guelli, the chief marketing officer for the NBA franchise. “I don’t think we’ll have any left."

A scheduling conflict will keep Newton from attending, as he does many Hornets games throughout the season. But Newton gave his approval for the bobblehead before the organization moved forward with the promotion.

“We made sure we sent it over to his people to make sure the mold was headed in the right direction," Guelli said. “I thought it came out great, and they were all comfortable with it."

The bobblehead features Newton’s signature smile and “Superman" move he uses after scoring touchdowns.

The concept for this came last season when the Hornets saw the NHL’s San Jose Sharks do a bobblehead night with Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, a native of Charlotte and fan of the Panthers. “We started thinking about iconic players in our market that we may be able to do that with, and obviously Cam was the first person that came to mind," Guelli said.

The Hornets tried to put together the promotion late last season, but couldn’t get all the approvals needed. So they went back to Newton’s representatives this year.

Once Newton and his representatives saw the model, it was mostly just a matter of picking a date for the giveaway. “We tweaked it around a little bit to make sure it was the right fit, but it was pretty close to the original," Guelli said of mold that Newton and his representatives first saw.

The bobbleheads typically cost $4 to $5 to manufacture. They are made by the team’s promotional partner, Match-Up Promotions, out of Longwood, Florida.

Panthers coach Ron Rivera seemed to like the Newton bobblehead he was given courtside during the Hotrnets' game Monday night against the Chicago Bulls.

You tell 'em, #RiverboatRon! Get your tickets for Saturday's game at hornets.com/schedule 💪 #BuzzCity A post shared by Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) on Mar 15, 2017 at 7:06am PDT

So did middle linebacker Luke Kuechly.

#LUUUUUKE is amped for #CamNewton bobblehead night this Saturday 🙌🏽 Are you?! #buzzcity #KeepPounding A post shared by Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) on Mar 13, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

“We’re having fun with it, that’s for sure," Guelli said. “Bobbleheads are still one of the best giveaways in professional sports.

“To be able to do something around Cam, we wanted it to be an item that would be collectible."

If all goes as planned, Kuechly may be the next Panthers player featured with a bobblehead.

“We might have a conversation about it," Guelli said with a laugh. “But we wanted to see how this would be received first. The response has been incredible and we’re anticipating a sellout."