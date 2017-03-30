Cam Newton may not be 100 percent for at least a year after surgery

Adam Schefter says "everything starts up front for the Panthers," and the team knows it needs to do a better job protecting QB Cam Newton. (1:06)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers say they expect quarterback Cam Newton will be ready for training camp after undergoing surgery Thursday to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

But will he be ready for the season?

According to the Sports Medicine Analytical Research Team (SMART) and InStreetClothes.com that analyzes data on player injuries, the 2015 NFL MVP may not have 100 percent arm strength or be ready to immediately perform at the level he was at before the injury in time for the opener.

In a study of 51 NFL players who suffered full thickness rotator cuff tears, 43 percent were offensive linemen, 27 percent linebackers, 12 percent defensive backs and 10 percent defensive linemen. Of those players, 90 percent had surgery to repair the tear. Of those, 93 percent returned to competition in an average of 21 weeks and 77 percent were able to perform at their pre-injury level within two seasons.

But research shows partially traumatic tears like the one Newton has been diagnosed with tend to heal faster than more significant tears.

In one study of 10 football players, nine of the 10 that underwent rotator cuff surgery when non-surgery measures failed, returned to eventually play at the same level they were before.

Cam Newton is believed to have injured his shoulder while chasing down Trovon Reed following an interception in Week 14. AP Photo/Mike McCarn

Research shows there could be a decline in arm strength for a season or two and that Newton may have to be on a so-called pitch count at least early in 2017.

Because the NFL season is so long, SMART research indicates Newton likely will be better toward the end of the season than the beginning.

The good news for Newton is research also shows the success rate of rotator cuff surgery is high, that typically when this injury is repaired it lasts for the remainder of the athlete's career.

The issue in terms of data research regarding Newton is few NFL quarterbacks, particularly those who have played at Newton's level, have experienced rotator cuff tears.

Tim Couch, the first pick of the 1999 draft by Cleveland, had surgery in February of 2005 and did not play for another NFL team until 2007. But Couch's career was on the decline well before the injury and the surgery did not specifically lead to not playing for two seasons.

Jay Fielder also suffered a cuff tear in 2005, but again his career was on the decline at that point.

Former New York Jets quarterback Chad Pennington may be the best example in terms of what Newton can expect. The 18th pick of the 2000 draft saw his 2004 season end with what was called a substantial tear to the rotator cuff. He had surgery on February 4, 2005.

Pennington was ready for the start of the 2005 season, but suffered another cuff tear in late September. He had surgery again in October and started all 16 regular-season games in 2016.

His completion percentage in 2016 was 64.5, close to what it was in 2004 (65.4) before the injury.

The difference here is Pennington never was considered to have great arm strength. Newton's arm strength is considered among the best in the NFL.

Rotator cuff injuries are more commonly found in baseball players, particularly pitchers. SMART research shows that baseball players took three years to achieve their maximal functional performance after surgery.

Research also shows a fall on the shoulder typically triggers the injury.

Newton's injury is believed to have occurred in a Week 14 win against San Diego when he fell awkwardly on his shoulder while trying to run down the defender after an interception.

The timing of Newton's surgery is important in that he needs to be able practice and play in preseason games to tell coaches what throws he can and cannot make.

Past injuries and the number of hits Newton has taken over his career also is a concern.

Newton had ankle surgery during the 2014 offseason, then missed the 2014 opener with fractured ribs and a late-season game with broken bones in his lower back suffered in a car wreck. He also has dealt with a right wrist injury and in college had a shoulder injury that is unrelated to his current injury.

One concern is another hit or injury on another part of the body could impact Newton's mechanics and that could impact his shoulder.

That the Panthers are evolving the offense so Newton is less involved in the running game out of the read option is a good thing because, in theory, his body will be subjected to fewer hits.

Statistically, Newton is coming off a career-worst season. His completion percentage was a career-worst 52.9 percent, and it was only 48 percent over the final four games, including the game he was injured.

The Panthers believe the shoulder directly impacted Newton's accuracy, and that the surgery, along with steps to improve the offensive line and talent around him, will improve that.

If the rehabilitation goes as planned, Newton will begin throwing in 12 weeks and throwing with the team in 16 weeks. That pushes him up against the start of training camp.

But coach Ron Rivera made it clear on Wednesday during the NFL owners meeting in Phoenix that Newton will be involved in meetings and on the field to stay mentally involved in the offense.

"[He won't be] completely out of the mix," Rivera said. "That's probably the biggest thing that is in our benefit, is that he's not completely out of it. It's also one of those things, as much as it was one of his worst years, there were other circumstances that we have to correct as well that are not completely revolving around the quarterback, but revolving around different aspects of what we do on the offensive side.

"Everything from what we did schematically to fit at positions, specific injuries at those positions and then development of specific players ... we're going to work those elements and get those things corrected."

Then it's just a matter of seeing where Newton is and how much he can do by the time training camp and the season begins.