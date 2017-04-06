Tim Tebow, Cam Newton still are friends, but no longer linked by comparisons

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- As Tim Tebow answered question after question on Tuesday about his journey from football star to celebrity outfielder for a Class A baseball team called the Columbia Fireflies, one thought kept coming to mind:

How did he get here?

Ten years ago, Tebow was the Heisman Trophy quarterback at the University of Florida, and Cam Newton was his backup.

Tim Tebow's professional career certainly has gone in a different path than that of Cam Newton, his former college teammate at Florida 10 years ago. Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports

Five years ago, Tebow was leading the Denver Broncos to an NFL playoff victory and Newton was a rookie for the 6-10 Carolina Panthers.

Today, Newton is a three-time Pro Bowl selection; he was the 2015 NFL Player of the Year after leading the Panthers to the Super Bowl. Tebow is starting a second career in a sport he hasn’t played full-time since high school.

So what happened?

“First of all, Cam’s awesome,’’ Tebow said when the question was posed to him. “He’s a good friend of mine. I was just down the road at his kickball tournament a couple of months ago.

“Just a good dude.’’

That doesn’t really answer the question. There really is no good answer except that Newton ultimately became a more complete player.

But for much of the past decade Tebow and Newton have been linked.

Both won the Heisman: Tebow in 2007 at Florida, and Newton in 2010 at Auburn. Both won national championships: Tebow at Florida in 2006 and 2008, Newton at Blinn Junior College in 2009 and at Auburn in 2010.

Each is a big, physical player who starred in an unconventional spread offense that showcased his ability as a runner and passer. Each is a polarizing figure who seemingly has gotten as much attention for what he does off the field as for what he does on it.

Both also were first-round draft picks, Tebow 25th by Denver in 2010 and Newton No. 1 overall by Carolina in 2011.

Perhaps Newton’s biggest advantage in the NFL is that he came to a team that adapted the offense to a read-option scheme that fit his style. The Broncos (2010-11), New York Jets (2012), New England Patriots (2013) and Philadelphia Eagles (2015) never made such a commitment to Tebow.

Tebow also never landed with a team willing to take its lumps while he developed. Denver gave up on him after two seasons and the Jets after one.

He didn’t play in the regular season with the Patriots or Eagles.

The Panthers stuck by Newton through consecutive losing seasons (6-10, 7-9) before a 12-4 record in 2013.

Now the paths of Newton and Tebow are going in totally different directions.

While Tebow was answering questions about his new journey, Newton was recovering from shoulder surgery and enjoying his offseason, as seen in an Instagram post about “dancing in the rain.’’

“He’s a special athlete,’’ Tebow said of Newton. “And he’s continuing to work hard in chasing him dream, as well as I am here.’’