Panthers' Cam Newton shares the 'sauce' to his style for Met Gala

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- If you loved the Versace zebra-print pants Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wore on the flight to California for Super Bowl 50, you'll love his Versace tuxedo.

The 2015 NFL MVP arrived Monday for the red carpet walk at the Met Gala in New York City wearing a deep aubergine Versace tuxedo, Giuseppe Zanotti rhinestone-studded loafers, and a feathered top hat made by California-based Alberto Hernandez.

Newton shared what was described as his secret "sauce" to his look with Vogue Magazine.

"I love Versace's bold prints and attention to detail," Newton told the magazine. "Their use of color reflects my personal style and belief in taking a few steps outside the box.”

Newton is the perfect fit for the Met Gala, also known as the Costume Institute Gala. His style off the field, from his one-of-a-kind designer hats to his man capris, has been debated almost as much as his style on the field.

Newton turned a lot of heads with his Versace paints when he arrived at Super Bowl 50.

GQ style guy Mark Anthony Green told ESPN.com the $900 pants were a bold statement for a bold dresser.

Newton made another bold statement at the Met Gala.

"For a major red carpet event, I understand the importance of being different—having a little 'sauce' so they say -- but without trying too hard,” Newton told Vogue. "That balance is not easy to find.

"Having fun is the key and being comfortable is equally important. The accessories play a major role in setting the tone -- from my glasses to the suit buttons to my cuff links -- as well as the shoes."