          Brooklyn Decker's 'URGENT' search for Cam Newton's floral Coachella outfit

          8:12 AM ET
          • David NewtonESPN Staff Writer
          CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- No word yet on whether model/actress Brooklyn Decker got her hands on the floral attire that Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton created a stir in last month at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California.

          But she’s been making the effort.

          It began on Wednesday when Decker, who grew up in a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina, delivered a message on Twitter that began with: “URGENT.’’

          First, the outfit isn’t a romper. It’s two pieces, just not like the two pieces Decker once donned on the cover of Sports Illustrated.

          Second, URGENT might have been a bit overstated.

          Nevertheless, Carolina center Ryan Kalil did his best to help Decker, taping this message from Newton and posting it on Twitter.

          “OK Ms. Brooklyn, I hear you’re trying to find the secret to Cam’s sauce ... outfit,’’ said Newton, who uses the word sauce a lot when talking about his style. “Unfortunately and fortunately, I can’t give you the directive of finding the actual outfit. But ... let’s just say I found it in a place in Charlotte that you may be hip to.’’

          Decker responded on Twitter by accepting the Newton challenge to locate the shop.

          Turns out, she didn't need the help. Social media leaked the answer before she began her research.

          Decker's husband, former tennis star Andy Roddick, also got into this exchange.

          Newton indeed purchased the outfit from Charlotte's SCORE Retail Lounge and Sweets Bar as was leaked. He created a social media frenzy by posting a picture of him wearing it at the Coachella festival.

          The label in the outfit says, "Designed by a team of evil monkeys."

          The outfit looks like a page out of "Gone with the Wind" when Scarlett O'Hara made a dress out of curtains. Only Newton's outfit looks more like curtains than O'Hara's. There apparently was a run on the outfit after Newton's post.

          It should be noted that the outfit was made for a man, but according to a story in The Charlotte Observer, Decker still wants one for herself.

          For that Roddick may be thankful.

          Decker, by the way, is a big Panthers fan. Although she was born in Kettering, Ohio, her North Carolina roots are deep.

          Her family moved to Matthews, North Carolina, where she attended high school. She was discovered in Charlotte by prom dress designer Mauri Simone.

          Decker and Roddick have a mountain retreat in North Carolina.

          Decker’s love for the Panthers isn’t limited to Newton. She also tried to help Carolina tight end Greg Olsen in the 2016 man of the year competition.

          She got kudos in the good-deed department for that.

          It remains to be seen whether she will get similar high scores in the fashion world for wanting Newton’s outfit.

