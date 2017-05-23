Kelvin Benjamin focused on getting 'in best shape of my life' as OTAs begin

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Much of the offseason focus on the Carolina Panthers has centered on the new toys quarterback Cam Newton will have at his disposal in the fall.

Now the attention will turn to an old toy.

You can bet a lot of eyes will be on Kelvin Benjamin when the first phase of OTAs begin today. (Media won’t be allowed to watch the on-the-field activity until Thursday.)

The fourth-year wide receiver reported to offseason workouts in April "a little heavy," according to coach Ron Rivera. It's the second time in three offseasons that the team’s 2014 first-round pick's weight has been scrutinized.

Benjamin, who is listed at 6-foot-5 and 245 pounds, recently acknowledged that he was "really kind of disappointed" with his initial weigh-in.

"I wanted to come in and set the bar high for myself and let my teammates know that KB is back this year and he’s ready to roll," Benjamin told the Panthers website. "I think people saw that first weigh-in and were like, 'Whoa, is he ready to play?' But we had a good talk."

Benjamin said Rivera and general manager Dave Gettleman told him what he needed to do, "and that’s what I’ve been doing."

"I need to be in the best shape of my life," Benjamin added. "That’s what we’re getting to. I have to get back to being dominant."

Benjamin wasn’t dominant through much of last season in part because he wasn’t 100 percent recovered from a 2015 season-ending ACL tear -- and in part because he wasn’t in peak condition.

He still led Carolina wide receivers with 63 catches for 941 yards, but it wasn’t until the last two games that he started producing the way he hoped he would all season. In those games, he had 13 catches for 199 yards and three touchdowns.

"I want to come out and play like I did those last two games," Benjamin said. "Play with emotion and have fun. Be there when my name is called for the team. Go hard every play."

Reporters will be taking a hard look at Benjamin’s weight and condition Thursday when they get their first peak at him since the end of the season.

How well he meshes in with Newton’s new toys -- first-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey and second-round pick Curtis Samuel -- will go a long way toward determining Carolina's success this season.

Thus far, the only offseason on-field activity has been a rookie minicamp that included mostly the seven draft picks, five undrafted rookies and tryout players. So this will be the first look at veterans like Benjamin. For the most part, this is a glorified workout. Quarterbacks can throw to receivers, but the receivers can't face coverage.

Benjamin’s weight may be the most tangible thing you’ll see. Here are four things you won’t see: