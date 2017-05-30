Criticism of Kelvin Benjamin's weight fair, but probably 'much ado about nothing'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Imagine if every time you returned from a two-month vacation, you had to step on a scale before work. Or that your co-workers took pictures of your waistline and scrutinized your midsection as though you were a candidate on “The Biggest Loser."

Welcome to Kelvin Benjamin's world.

Ever since a Charlotte radio personality said that the Carolina Panthers wide receiver reported for offseason workouts at 280 pounds, 35 more than his listed weight of 245, Benjamin’s weight has made headlines.

First, Carolina coach Ron Rivera shot down the report, saying it wasn’t true. However, he admitted that Benjamin was “a little heavy" and that he was concerned about it.

The latter was a message to Benjamin. It also kept the story alive.

Coach Ron Rivera said a lot of the fuss about Kelvin Benjamin's weight is "unfair." AP Photo/Chuck Burton

Had Rivera not expressed concern, this story might have gone away by now. But because there was concern and because Benjamin has a history of being a little overweight and because he hasn’t addressed it with reporters, it lives on.

On Thursday, the first day reporters saw Benjamin since OTAs began, a picture was posted on social media that made the 6-foot-5 standout from Florida State appear a bit pudgy around the midsection. There also was a video of Benjamin running a route in which he appeared slow.

That led to more questions for Rivera, who said a lot of the fuss about Benjamin’s weight was "unfair."

He’s right. And he’s wrong.

He’s right in that this is the offseason, and the workouts are voluntary, though you better have a pretty good excuse to miss them. Also, it is only May.

After Benjamin was deemed a bit heavy during the 2015 offseason, to the point that Rivera said the weight might explain issues with hamstring injuries, Benjamin reported to training camp in arguably the best shape of his career.

He was having a spectacular training camp until he suffered the torn ACL that ended his season before it began.

There’s no reason to think that Benjamin won’t report to camp in late July in similar if not better shape. He has another two months to work himself into condition.

But the criticism also is fair because of Benjamin’s history and because Rivera admitted that there is concern, just as he did in 2015.

Benjamin, who did not talk to reporters during OTAs on Tuesday, has struggled with his weight since his time at Florida State. But that didn’t slow him down his final season, when he caught 54 passes for 1,011 yards and 15 touchdowns, good enough to convince the Panthers to select him with the 28th pick of the 2014 draft.

It didn’t slow Benjamin down after Rivera called him out during the 2015 offseason, either.

General manager Dave Gettleman rushed to Benjamin’s defense then, saying that Benjamin’s weight was "much ado about nothing."

“Right now, he’s only 5 pounds off his playing weight," he said in June 2015. “This is what frustrates me sometimes: People want to create news. There’s no news. He’s a few pounds over -- that’s all. He’ll be fine. He’ll stay here in July, and he’ll be ready to rock and roll."

It was much ado about nothing, which is what offseason stories often are about. But again, Benjamin’s history made it an issue.

During his pre-draft workouts, Benjamin weighed in at 242 pounds. He told Tallahassee.com then that he was 17 pounds heavier than several NFL teams would like to see him.

“They have what they want receivers to be, about 225," Benjamin said. “It wouldn't hurt if I dropped this weight and got down to 225. I think I would be faster, be more deadly."

Perhaps. But Benjamin’s size makes him a freakish athlete. As a rookie, he was compared to former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson, who officially was listed at 6-foot-5, 237.

Johnson made six Pro Bowls and is a lock for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Johnson, by the way, caught 48 passes on 95 targets for 756 yards and four touchdowns as a rookie in 2007. Benjamin caught 73 passes on 146 targets for 1,008 yards and nine touchdowns in his first season.

He had 63 catches, the most by a Carolina wide receiver, for 941 yards and seven touchdowns last season, when he was admittedly not in the best shape less than a year removed from his knee injury.

Surrounding Benjamin with quick receivers such as first- and second-round picks Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel will make him look slower. They also will make him look better because they will draw coverage to get him open and allow him to use his size to his advantage.

Rivera mentioned that earlier last week Benjamin made a spectacular catch over the middle that reminded of what he can do for this team.

Few plays in a Carolina rookie camp have been more spectacular than the leaping, one-handed snag Benjamin made in 2014 with two defenders draped over him.

Gettleman was so impressed that he stood up and grabbed his heart.

That, again, is why the criticism of Benjamin’s weight is fair. You expect your stars to be in peak condition year-round, particularly if they’re coming off what is considered a down season in which conditioning was a factor.

But it is only May, so for the most part, it is as Gettleman said two years ago ... much ado about nothing.