Cam Newton 'kicking it' at his annual charity event Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- There’s much anticipation to see Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton throw for the first time since undergoing surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

Barring a last-minute setback, it will happen during next week's Tuesday-Thursday mandatory minicamp.

But the more immediate anticipation for the 2015 NFL MVP and folks in the Charlotte area is for Friday’s “Kicking it with Cam" celebrity kickball tournament at Memorial Stadium.

Here are 10 things you may or may not see at the event, which last year included celebrity guests Tim Tebow, Allen Iverson, Gary Sheffield, Eddie George, Josh Norman, Cody Zeller and Kurt Warner.

Heisman winner pitching to Heisman winner: Former Heisman Trophy winners Newton and Tebow were a big hit a year ago, but Tebow is now playing baseball for the Class A Columbia (S.C.) Fireflies. The quarterback turned outfielder has a game against Charleston at 7:05 p.m., so it’s doubtful he’ll make the 90-minute drive to Charlotte to play kickball or sign autographs.

Line of women wait to get photos with Tim Tebow at Cam Newton's celebrity kickball... https://t.co/Ygwo6na44t pic.twitter.com/xXc0wNZ2Ko — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 10, 2016

It'll be interesting to see if Newton pitches at all. I'd say it's doubtful. Even though rolling a kickball doesn't put nearly the stress on the shoulder as throwing a football, because Newton hasn't thrown a football since the March 30 surgery, expecting him take the mound at his charity event might be a bit much.

Cell phone Cam: Newton was distracted during his interview session a year ago (as you'll see below) by a woman with a Denver Broncos cover on her cell phone. He still hadn't gotten over the loss to Denver in Super Bowl 50. After the career-worst season Newton had last year, the Broncos and cell phones probably are the last thing on his mind. But this was a cute moment that was interrupted by former Panthers cornerback Josh Norman.

My full video on Cam Newton, the woman with the Broncos cell phone case and Josh Norman. https://t.co/79u1oVpl6n — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 11, 2016

A Cam strikeout: Not Newton striking out an opposing kicker, but you could see Newton strike out at the plate. He did a year ago with a foul on his third strike. Yes, even superstars can be humbled in kickball.

A diving Cam: Newton did his best to beat a throw to home plate last year with an awkward dive that came up short. It's doubtful he'll get so aggressive for risk of a setback on his throwing shoulder.

Screaming Cam: Newton, of course, will do his usual amount of playful trash-talking to fellow competitors. That alone is worth the price of admission. You'll also see lots of fans screaming "CAM! CAM! CAM!'' for Newton's autograph. He typically obliges with as many as he can get to between his duties as the host.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton seems to be threatening the opposition with a little... https://t.co/8pjywbeXRX pic.twitter.com/tQ05nsJyY4 — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) June 10, 2016

Controversy: There was a little of that -- all in fun, of course -- when Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin protested a call last year.

Cam's food truck: Can only hope this will be here. Best shrimp po' boys in town.

Cam Newton's Smokn' Aces is at Bank of America Stadium for Food Truck Thursday again. https://t.co/DexDa2ZhTA pic.twitter.com/dkZl9tG20N — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) November 10, 2016

Cool cars: This is how Newton arrived at the event last year.

Cam Newton always rolls up in style. #KickingItWithCam pic.twitter.com/OXmL7AA33d — Terrin Waack (@terrinvictoria) June 10, 2016

Lots of Panthers: While the full celebrity guest list hasn't been released, 25 or more of Newton's teammates will be there competing.

Lots of fun for charity: What stood out last year more than anything was how much fun the competitors and the fans had in helping Newton's foundation raise money to have an impact on the lives of young people.