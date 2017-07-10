Panthers Pride: Fan names son Cameron Luuuke, after Newton, Kuechly

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- DeeJay Howell won’t just be screaming “Luuuke" during Carolina Panthers games this season.

He’ll be screaming it all the time.

The 33-year-old Kings Mountain, North Carolina, man named the newest addition to his family after the Panthers’ biggest stars, quarterback Cam Newton and middle linebacker Luke Kuechly.

Cameron Luuuke Howell was born on July 1 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

You read correctly. Howell used three U's in the middle name of his 7-pound, 15-ounce son to recognize the shout fans make every time the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the year makes a big play.

“Put two on there and people will think we misspelled it or something,” Howell told GoUpstate.com out of Spartanburg, S.C. “Three seems more intentional. I want to give props to Luke and his career that he’s had.”

Howell initially wanted to name the boy after him but then he got caught up in football fever during offseason workouts.

He went with Cameron because he thinks the 2015 NFL MVP is “unique."

“He’s got his own swag, he’s got his own thing," Howell told the website. “I admire that about Cam."

Howell admires Kuechly, a player he referred to as the rock and most reliable member of the defense, and wants his son to one day have those same qualities.

But before Howell could make the name official he had to get permission from his wife, Sandy.

“He was writing it on the birth certificate in the hospital,” Sandy told the website. “He was asking about the U’s. I said, ‘You can do two’ and said no more. He said, ‘What about three?’ I said, ‘Whatever.’

“I said, ‘This is your story. This is your name.’ I’m just a good wife that let him pick the name.”

Howell’s goal is for his son to meet Newton and Kuechly and have each autograph the birth certificate. His first opportunity will be at training camp, which opens July 26 at Wofford College in Spartanburg.

He hopes this season will be as memorable for the Panthers as naming his son was.

“This year there’s going to be so many pictures, so many videos, so many firsts of him doing whatever," Howell said. “It’s going to be hard for him not knowing where he came from.”