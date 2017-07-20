Evolution of Cam Newton, offense top priority for Carolina Panthers in 2017

The Carolina Panthers open training camp on July 26 at Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina. Here’s a closer look at the Panthers' camp:

Top storyline: As quarterback Cam Newton goes, so go the Panthers. When Newton had an MVP season in 2015, the Panthers went to the Super Bowl. When he had statistically the worst season of his career in 2016, the team struggled and missed the playoffs after capturing three consecutive NFC South titles. Newton had offseason surgery to fix a partially torn rotator cuff, so training camp will be the first big test to see if the problem has been corrected. The Panthers added more weapons in first- and second-round draft picks Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel. Their presence will give the 6-foot-5 quarterback more opportunities to get rid of the ball quicker and take fewer hits ... and to give him fewer reasons to run. It’s an evolution for Newton and the offense, and how well that adaptation process goes will largely determine how well the Panthers do this season.

The Panthers got Cam Newton help on offense this offseason in hopes their star QB will stay out of harm's way by running less. AP Photo/Phelan Ebenhack, File

QB depth chart: Newton is coming off shoulder surgery, and the Panthers want their franchise quarterback to run less in order to safeguard his long-term health. Beyond that, nothing has changed from the past three seasons. Derek Anderson remains entrenched as the veteran and capable backup. Joe Webb is back as a third quarterback/wide receiver/special-teams player.

Bubble watch: The message that place-kicker Graham Gano needed to step up came on the third day of the draft, when the Panthers selected Harrison Butker out of Georgia Tech in the seventh round. It was the first time the Panthers drafted a place-kicker. Gano missed several big kicks that had a drastic impact on last season’s 6-10 record, and he made just 78.9 percent of his field goals.

That rookie could start: Taylor Moton. The second-round pick out of Western Michigan might be a long shot to start at right tackle, but with the future of Michael Oher uncertain and 2015 fourth-round pick Daryl Williams still somewhat unproven, Moton might get an opportunity. He impressed coaches during offseason workouts with his ability to play right and left tackle. Moton could be a year away, but if he impresses when the pads are on, he’ll have a chance to start now.

Kelvin Benjamin's weight: Much, probably too much, was made of the 6-foot-5 wide receiver being overweight at the start of offseason workouts. The last time that happened was two years ago, and Benjamin reported to training camp in the best shape of his career. He was arguably the MVP of that 2015 camp before suffering a season-ending knee injury. If Benjamin can return to that form and be pushed by the other receiving weapons the Panthers have added, he could be in for a big season.

Contract issues: In 2016, Greg Olsen became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive seasons with 1,000 receiving yards. He wants a restructured deal to reflect that accomplishment, even though his current contract doesn’t expire until after the 2018 season. Outside linebacker Thomas Davis, 34, entering the final year of his deal, also would like an extension. These are two key players and leaders, so look for the front office to do all it can to keep them happy.

For daily updates at camp, check out the Carolina Panthers clubhouse page.