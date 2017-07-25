From a 'Duck' car to a ride from mom: How Panthers arrived at camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- A couple of Panthers players carpooled to training camp, driving the easy 1.5 hours from Charlotte to Wofford College. Veteran defensive end Julius Peppers was dropped off at player check-in by a car service.

But rookie receiver Curtis Samuel? His mom dropped him off, of course.

Just like any other 20-year-old, right?

Samuel’s mom, Nicole, watched from the parking lot, hands on hips as the receiver walked toward dorms, wheeling his suitcase behind him.

The Ohio State product, who later told a Panthers.com reporter that his mom needed the car, is sure to get some ribbing from his new teammates who had slightly more sophisticated arrivals.

Running back Fozzy Whittaker rode up in a car with a fire-breathing dragon painted on the side. It’s a look that might inadvertently coincide with the Panthers’ “Game of Thrones” training camp theme.

Panthers running back Fozzy Whittaker appears to have a fire-breathing dragon on the... https://t.co/tkg4P2UxGn pic.twitter.com/JjLOT5dVEV — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2017

Oregon product Jonathan Stewart’s ride was a brilliant emerald green and silver car with yellow detailing -- what he called his “Duck” car in honor of his alma mater.

Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart called this his "Duck" car when he arrived at training camp. The former Oregon star meant it. Notice all the detail "Duck" detail. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer 0:18 Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart called this his "Duck" car when he

Center Ryan Kalil carpooled with his little brother, tackle Matt Kalil, who Carolina signed in the offseason via the Minnesota Vikings.

“It was very telling of his music taste, which wasn’t great,” Ryan Kalil said. “He got fired of being DJ about 20 minutes into the drive. I‘m surprised I let it go that long.

“I don’t even know [what he played]. That’s how bad it was. I have no idea, I’ve never heard of this music before. A lot of weird house stuff. Something he picked up in Minnesota, I’m guessing.”

The 16-year veteran Peppers arrived with little fanfare: He simply strolled out of an enormous, black SUV, a ride acquired via a car service.

Panthers defensive end Julius Peppers used a car service to come to camp at Wofford... https://t.co/my4ERRpPLG pic.twitter.com/GQq7WkPsZo — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) July 25, 2017

Samuel can only watch and learn.