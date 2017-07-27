From arm strength to dancing, Cam Newton is regaining his MVP form

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Cam Newton uncorked a short pass late in Wednesday night's opening practice of training camp that sailed through the arms of second-round draft pick Curtis Samuel and ricocheted hard off his body to the ground.

If you needed evidence that the right arm of the Carolina Panthers' quarterback is recovering nicely from rotator cuff surgery in March, this was it.

"As he got warmer, I think Curtis Samuel at the end found out how strong his arm was," offensive coordinator Mike Shula said with a smile.

Newton isn't ready to be completely effective Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, but that is the goal.

This was a first step -- a big step.

Cam Newton had his classic smile working overtime at training camp on Wednesday night. Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Newton showed the crowd at Wofford's Gibbs Stadium that he still can be the player who two years ago led the Panthers to an NFL-best 15-1 record and won the MVP Award.

From the rose-colored cleats he wore last season against Atlanta to dancing during warm-ups to jawing with teammates, Newton looked like the same guy he always has.

What was different was the shoulder, which hadn't been tested in a full practice since the end of a 6-10 season. Newton erased most doubts that it will be an issue from the moment he stepped on the field.

He did it with an ease that might not have been possible early in his career.

"In all due respect, five years ago it would have been a lot harder," Shula said. "He's been through so much he understands he needs to get himself ready, he can't do it all in one day."

Newton has been through a lot since Carolina took him with the first pick of the 2011 draft. He missed a game in 2014 after suffering broken bones in his back when his truck flipped on the way to the stadium. He missed another game last season with a concussion.

He has taken enough questionable hits the past two seasons that he and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell had a conversation last year.

He's come back stronger each time.

There's no reason to think he won't come back from shoulder surgery the same way.

"I thought Cam looked very good," coach Ron Rivera said.

Newton didn't just look good completing the check-down throws and screen passes, all a part of evolving the offense to get the ball out of his hands to playmakers such as first-round pick Christian McCaffrey. Newton looked good physically.

He's slimmed down to 246 pounds, well below the 260 pounds he's played at the past few seasons.

"Number one, as you get older it's important to make sure you're in the best physical shape," Shula said. "It's going to help him stay fresh, it's going to help his conditioning. The main thing we want him doing is being consistent every play."

The more Newton practiced on Wednesday, the more consistent he became.

The one interception he threw early in practice came on a short pass to the right side that can be blamed in part on trainers restricting him from throwing deep.

"Bradberry took advantage of that early," Shula said of second-year cornerback James Bradberry.

Bradberry was cheating up on a short pass to wide receiver Russell Shepard, understanding that Newton wasn't a threat to go deep. But for the most part Newton was accurate. He began one series 4-for-4, opening with consecutive completions to wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess on crossing routes.

Newton also was his same fun-loving self, playing up to the crowd as he always does during the first day of camp.

"He's infectious, in terms of that," Rivera said. "Now the thing we have to do is sustain it. We have 18 more days out here, and each practice is very valuable to us. What we talked about is practicing with tremendous enthusiasm."

That enthusiasm, along with a career-best 35 touchdown passes, helped Newton and the Panthers lead the NFL in scoring en route to Super Bowl 50. With the addition of playmakers such as McCaffrey and Samuel the Panthers have a chance to get back to that level.

It all depends on Newton, and on Wednesday night he showed he's headed in the right direction with the shoulder.

"Anytime you miss time you've got to get the cobwebs out, pick up the timing, seeing things and all that," Shula said. "But for the most part, for the first day, it was pretty good."