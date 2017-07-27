Cam Newton on trimming down this offseason: 'I took last year personal'

Pablo Torre considers the wear and tear Cam Newton has sustained thus far and concludes that the star QB has peaked. (1:16)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Cam Newton is down to about his listed playing weight of 245 pounds for the first time since his college days, and the newly svelte Carolina Panthers quarterback explained Thursday exactly why he wanted to shed some pounds this offseason.

He didn’t lose weight to be faster. He didn’t do it to ease stress on his joints or to be more nimble than he already is on the field.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

He wanted everyone to see precisely how serious he is about this season being better than last year's 6-10 Panthers effort.

“I just had a realization with myself this whole offseason,” Newton said in his first extended comments to reporters since last season. “I took last year personal. I took it extremely personal, and I knew that something had to change, and it started with myself. I feel as with my impact to that locker room, I wanted people to see this is just not no other year. I didn’t want to speak it. I wanted to action it.”

About a week ago, Newton posted a photo on his Instagram account showing off his newly defined six-pack, followed by another picture three days later of him flexing.

Consider it “actioned.”

"šömëtįmëš ÿöü ñëëd ÿöür ËGØ, göt tö rëmįñd thëšë FØØŁš whö thëÿ ËFFįñ' ₩1TH❗️" -JÅŸż #iWmW -1OVE #šhįñëTHRŪthëŠHÅDË #ŸËÅHįmFËËŁ1NmÿšëlfMŸkįllâ A post shared by Cam Newton (@cameron1newton) on Jul 24, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

Newton added Thursday that “some words were said via coaches” -- presumably that he might be an even better athlete if he cut some weight -- and the 28-year-old decided it was time to act differently this offseason than he might have even a couple of years ago.

“I just kept the pressure on,” Newton said. “I had a lot of time on my hands in February. So I figured starting from February on I would keep the pedal down, knowing that via social media all the football players will start showing video and pictures and things they’ve been doing.”

To say last season’s subpar showing gnawed at Newton, then, might be a bit of an understatement.

“I need not speak on what’s already understood,” Newton said. “I just know for my career, I can’t let that happen again -- ever."

As for how he feels on the field with his trimmer figure, Newton said he hasn’t noticed much difference. He’s not sure if he’s any faster, but he has one benchmark he keeps in the back of his mind.

“As long as I’m faster than TD [linebacker Thomas Davis], I think I’ll be good,” Newton said.