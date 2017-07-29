Aside from trash-talking with Cam Newton, Panthers need Luke Kuechly on field

Panthers LB Luke Kuechly believes there is an inherent understanding that playing football can be risky. (0:24)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Luke Kuechly knew trouble was brewing when the question began with Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton adding the middle linebacker to his to-do list of trash talkers to address “every damn practice.’’

“Uh-oh,’’ Kuechly interrupted before the question was finished.

Trash talking isn’t something one normally associates with Kuechly. He’s well down the list at Carolina behind Newton, linebacker Thomas Davis and cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.

But Newton revealed on Thursday that Kuechly with his “Captain America’’ image is better at trash talking than given credit.

Luke Kuechly is working on his pass coverage and playing "tighter in certain spaces." Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

And it’s not always in a golly-gee nice way.

“Let’s just say it’s not words adequate for a children’s book,’’ Newton said.

Kuechly insisted he’s only reinforcing Davis, who stays on Newton’s case more than anybody.

“My skill level is not very good,’’ he said of trash-talking. “I just try to run around and play. Every once in a while when something is easy I’ll throw a jab in.’’

Kuechly wasn’t on the field to throw any jabs the final six games last season. He missed the first three with a concussion and was held out the next three to give the head injury more time to heal with the Panthers out of playoff contention.

That he missed three games in 2015 with a concussion contributed to that decision.

Friday was the first time Kuechly had been in a padded practice since suffering the concussion. He wasn’t nervous or anxious. He wasn’t worried about a recent study that showed 110 of 111 NFL players tested suffered from CTE.

He didn’t even read the study.

Kuechly was just happy to be on the field doing what he loves.

“I think everybody understands in football there is a knowledge of risk,’’ he said. “You decide to play because you like to play. That’s kind of where that is.

“I’ve kind of addressed the whole head, concussion deal in the past. For me, I’ve moved on from it. I understand what’s going on. I’m going to keep playing football.’’

The Panthers need Kuechly to play. With the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, they’re much sounder. He’s not called a tackling machine for nothing.

Coach Ron Rivera, for one, was glad to have Kuechly back in pads.

“He’s picked up right where he left off,’’ he said. “There are no residuals, and I didn’t think there would be.’’

But studies show that players are more susceptible to suffering another concussion after suffering the first one.

While Kuechly doesn’t express concern about a third concussion, pundits and fans wonder if it’s only a matter of time.

Kuechly’s focus is on improving his pass coverage, which already is strong. You can’t blame him. There’s nothing to be gained by focusing on another concussion unless you’re contemplating retirement.

He’s not.

“If I can play tighter in certain spaces and certain situations, it allows the pass rush to really work,’’ he said. “That’s something I’m consciously working on.’’

The Panthers have all the pieces to return to the top-10 defense they were for four seasons before 2016. The additions of 37-year-old defensive end Julius Peppers, safety Mike Adams and cornerback Munnerlyn appear to have filled any holes this unit has.

But to legitimately be a top-10 defense, even a top-five unit, Kuechly needs to be on the field. He’s to the defense what Newton is to the offense, but on a more consistent basis.

The concussions only remind him of how much he loves the game.

“Obviously, I was bummed I couldn’t play,’’ Kuechly said of last year. “At the same time, it gives you a different perspective on how much you miss it and how much you enjoy playing.’’

Newton apparently missed Kuechly, too.

“As each year goes by,’’ the 2015 NFL MVP said, “I feel like Luke is slowly but surely getting into that must-talk-crap-to list of my to-do list every damn practice.’’