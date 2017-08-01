Cam Newton restricted from throwing because of shoulder soreness

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton didn't throw during Tuesday's practice after complaining of soreness during warm-ups.

This comes on the heels of the 2015 NFL MVP being held out of the final two sessions of team drills Sunday after team trainer Ryan Vermillion and others noticed fatigue in the shoulder that was surgically repaired in March.

The Panthers are being careful with Cam Newton, who who did participate in installation drills on Tuesday, but only handed off. Jim Dedmon/USA Today Sports

Is there reason for concern?

Coach Ron Rivera said the team simply is being cautious with its franchise quarterback.

"He started warming up this morning and he said was still feeling a little bit sore, so we figured why push it, why have him throw with a sore arm and make it even sorer?" Rivera said. "So [Vermillion] thought it would be better not to have him throw."

Rivera didn't speculate on whether Newton would be held out of Wednesday's practice.

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton is getting a rest from throwing so far in practice.... https://t.co/ueqGJnF1cB pic.twitter.com/I5GvOx0OVU — David Newton (@DNewtonespn) August 1, 2017

"We'll see," he said. "Again, it made no sense to have him throw with a sore shoulder."

Newton did participate in installation drills, but only handed off. Backup Derek Anderson took most of the first-team snaps in other drills as Newton watched.

Rivera said Newton wanted to throw.

"This is one of those things we have to be smart about," he said. "It's just being cautious."