Christian McCaffrey sings 'Lean On Me,' and that's the Panthers' plan

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Here’s some of what we learned about Carolina Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey on Tuesday in his first interview of training camp:

He still shares his HBO online account with his parents, and he hasn’t been able to watch the new season of “Game of Thrones’’ because he doesn’t have the password and “I was too lazy to text them for it.’’

He initially learned the quick first step that sets up the move that has helped him beat Pro Bowl linebackers Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis, to name a few, as a kid learning to beat his older brothers playing football on a small patch of grass at home.

He often pretended to be Barry Sanders or Reggie Bush when playing football as a kid. Sanders was his favorite. No surprise. He has Sanders-like moves.

His secret to staying in shape is working out in water, stretching in a sauna whenever possible, a good diet, a good night’s sleep and hydration.

He hopes running back Jonathan Stewart was right when he said nobody in the league will be able to stop McCaffrey one-on-one.

He stayed at Wofford College on Monday, a day off for players, instead of going back to Charlotte, North Carolina, so he could study more film and get treatment.

He can play the piano and sing. He did both on the first day of training camp, choosing the song “Lean on Me.’’

The latter is probably most significant in that the Panthers plan to lean heavily on the former Stanford star. He has already received more compliments from teammates and coaches than perhaps any rookie in Carolina history.

Tight end Greg Olsen spent about half of his interview period on Tuesday talking about the 5-foot-11, 205-pound phenom.

“He belongs here,’’ Olsen said. “I don’t think that should come as a shock to anybody.’’

It’s not a shock to McCaffrey. The son of former NFL wide receiver Ed McCaffrey has been around football his entire life. He lives for the game as much or more than Kuechly, and that’s saying a lot.

“For me, any time I’m on the football field, that’s my comfort zone,’’ McCaffrey said. “The football field, I’d definitely say that’s my safe place.’’

It may not be safe for Carolina’s opponents. McCaffrey will line up in the I-formation behind Cam Newton, beside Newton in the shotgun, in the slot and at wide receiver. He’ll be used a lot in motion.

Anything offensive coordinator Mike Shula can do to get McCaffrey one-on-one with a linebacker or safety, he’ll do.

“He’s a guy that’s going to attract attention,’’ Olsen said.

That should open up the rest of the field for Olsen, wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess, Newton ... pretty much every playmaker on offense.

McCaffrey’s ability to turn a short pass into a big play or go deep for a big play will give the offense layers it didn’t have a year ago.

“Sometimes guys, especially in the past, if those running backs don’t garner much attention, those second-level linebackers and safeties tend to get deep,’’ Olsen explained. “It makes it hard on guys like me and Funch and Kelvin.

“He catches a few of those balls out of the backfield, and those guys have to come up and tackle him. Well, next time they’re going to play a little closer and try to close some of that space, and then it opens up things.’’

McCaffrey has had more responsibility placed on him than most rookies, but he appears to be up to the challenge. None of this seems too big for him.

He won’t let any of this go to his head, either.

When coach Ron Rivera came down from his upstairs office Monday, he found McCaffrey watching tape on his own. When he went through the training room later, he found McCaffrey getting treatment on his own.

“You see the young man really knows how to be a pro already,’’ Rivera said.

McCaffrey apparently is a pro as a singer and pianist as well.

“I got solid reviews,’’ McCaffrey said. “I got clapped and not booed, which was good.’’

And nobody should have been surprised.