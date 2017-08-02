NFL's top golfer: Stephen Curry 'a little over his skis' in pro golf debut

Michael Collins takes us on an all-access look with Stephen Curry as the two-time NBA MVP prepares for the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic. (1:36)

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Carolina Panthers backup quarterback Derek Anderson is arguably the best golfer in the NFL.

What does he think of Stephen Curry's chances this week in his pro golf debut at the Web.com Tour's Ellie Mae Classic?

"I think he's a little over his skis," Anderson said Wednesday of the two-time NBA MVP. "I know he's a good player and I know he's preparing and doing the right things.

Panthers backup QB (and scratch golfer) Derek Anderson doesn't give Stephen Curry much of a shot of making the cut in his pro golf debut this week. Ryan Young/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

"I'm fortunate enough I played with a lot of those guys in the offseason every single day, and I don't think people understand how good a professional golfer is."

So what percentage does Anderson give the Golden State Warriors guard of making the cut?

"Probably less than 10 [percent]," he said. "I'm not hating on his game or anything. I just know it's tough. The guy he's playing with shot 58 in the first round last year."

Anderson, who is taking most of the first-team snaps while Cam Newton rests his sore surgically-repaired shoulder, knows golf. He is a scratch player, which means his average score is par.

He shot a 4-under round of 68 this summer and had it at 7-under through 14 holes before a late collapse.

A recent survey by ESPN's NFL Nation determined Anderson was the league's best golfer, particularly now that quarterback Tony Romo has retired.

"His game is probably a little better than mine right now since he's not playing anymore," Anderson said. "My golf game was kind of average this summer."

Anderson would love to attend the opening round of the PGA Championship next Thursday at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte.

It's an off day following Carolina's preseason opener in Charlotte against the Houston Texans, but something tells the 34-year-old quarterback he may not make it to the course.

"I doubt my wife is going to be real fired up," Anderson said. "She is full of child again. We are expecting another child on Aug. 29. Timing is not perfect.

"So me going out watching golf with two kids and her pregnant, she's probably not going to be very happy about that."

Personally, Anderson will be cheering for Kevin Chappell. They're good friends and share the same swing coach, Mark Blackburn.

If he had to pick a favorite?

"Jordan Spieth is playing unbelievable," Anderson said of the British Open champion. "A sneaky one? Ricky Fowler. He always seems to play well there."

Fowler won his first PGA event at Quail Hollow in 2012 and led going into the final round last year before shooting a 74 and finishing fourth.

"God," Anderson said as nearly half of his questions in his first interview session of training camp pertained to golf. "I love golf questions."