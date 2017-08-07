Three scratches sum up what Panthers' Greg Olsen is all about

SPARTANBURG, S.C. -- Perhaps it was a subtle reminder.

On the front of the white New Era cap Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen wore to an interview last week was a "1" as the left side of a "K" to represent receiving 1,000 yards.

On the side were three scratch marks to remind that Olsen has reached the 1,000-yard mark three straight seasons, something no other tight end in the NFL has done.

Even if it wasn't a reminder to the organization that Olsen wants to be paid among the top tight ends, it certainly made a statement.

Not about money.

But about what Olsen is all about: production.

"It's the one individual statistics that kind of sums up how I've always tried to approach my career," Olsen said. "Be productive, but be productive consistently. Be durable. Play every game. That's a lot that goes into that.

"There's a lot of guys that are productive for a four- or five-game stretch, then have to sit out. Or are great one year and fall off. I don't ever want that to be me."

Olsen, 32, has been the model of consistency not only for Carolina, but tight ends in the NFL.

His 80 consecutive starts are the third longest in Carolina history -- for any position. His streak of 158 regular-season games played is the second-longest streak among NFL tight ends behind Jason Witten's 219 at Dallas.

New England's Rob Gronkowski, widely regarded as the most dominant tight end in the NFL, has missed 24 regular-season games the past two seasons and 48 since 2012.

Seattle's Jimmy Graham, the league's highest-paid tight end with an average salary of $10 million a year, hasn't had a 1,000-yards receiving since his 2013 season in New Orleans.

Kansas City's Travis Kelce, the second-highest paid tight end at $9,368,400 a year, didn't have his first 1,000-yard season until this past season. His 14 touchdown catches the past three years are two less than Olsen during the same stretch.

Olsen had eight straight seasons with at least five touchdown catches before getting only three in 2016.

So you can see why Olsen wants a bump in salary from his $7.5 million average that ranks seventh in the NFL.

"Greg is a great receiver, all-around tight end," backup tight end Ed Dickson said. "What we ask him to do, he does to the highest level. To have three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons says a lot. He's not slowing down."

Olsen could play well into his 30s, another reason he'd like an extension.

But Olsen never mentioned his desire for a new deal during his latest interview. He hasn't been asked about it since the first day of training camp when he seemed resigned to playing out the last two years of his last extension.

Olsen's focus is on getting another scratch mark on his hat.

"When we talked about it this time last year, trying to be the first guy to get three, I wasn't shy about it," Olsen said. "It was something I wanted to do. I did it. I am going to try to do it again."

There's no reason to think he won't do it. Olsen has been Carolina's leading receiver the past three seasons and he should have less double coverage with the addition of first-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey and other offensive weapons around him.

He spent about half of this interview talking about the running back/receiver out of Stanford and how he would open up the field for others.

"I've been the first one to say, the more good guys out there running around the better it is for everybody," Olsen said.

If that holds true and quarterback Cam Newton continues to lean on his favorite target, Olsen will be adding another slash to his hat.

And likely be getting an extension if one doesn't come before this season.

"Be a good problem to have," Olsen said. "Something I've always prided myself on is not only can you be highly productive, but can you be highly productive continuously."