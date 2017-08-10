A step-by-step look at Christian McCaffrey's NFL preseason debut

Field Yates goes to the tape to highlight that Christian McCaffrey is the ultimate offensive weapon, and Cam Newton will benefit greatly having him in the backfield. (2:02)

The Carolina Panthers and their fans alike were eager to get a look at rookie Christian McCaffrey in a game setting, and the first-round pick delivered with some promising signs on Wednesday.

Here's a look at how McCaffrey's first action in an NFL uniform unfolded:

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson exchanged a quick hug and returned to their work in warmups. The former Heisman Trophy candidates could be the most dynamic offensive rookies this year. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey will be used in a variety of ways tonight. He begins fielding punts. He's now working with the backs. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Panthers rookie RB Christian McCaffrey's pregame warmups: Jeff Darlington, ESPN

Christian McCaffrey's first NFL play goes for two yards up the middle. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Christian McCaffrey almost breaks one off left side. Shows he can be an inside runner as he was at Stanford. Gain of 12 gets cheer from the crowd. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Amazing grab by Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin for a 23-yard touchdown. Good blocking inside by Christian McCaffrey to give Derek Anderson time to make the throw. Benjamin showed his athleticism with the leaping, twisting grab and why he is so important to this offense. No issues about his weight there. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

On the first play by backup quarterback Joe Webb his attempt at a short pass to Christian McCaffrey was tipped. The Panthers come right back to McCaffrey for a run around the left side for 7 yards to end the first quarter. McCaffrey shows his speed to get to the edge. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Christian McCaffrey showed his versatility during his NFL preseason debut on Wednesday. Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports

Christian McCaffrey lines up deep behind quarterback Joe Webb, in the shotgun, and goes up the middle for 2 yards. On the next play he goes for 2 more yards on a read option run. Versatility. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Christian McCaffrey is listed as the first team punt returner but so far Damiere Byrd and now Kaelin Clay have been used. Can't show all the weapons yet and McCaffrey is being used a lot as a back. But Clay did have a nice return. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Christian McCaffrey lines up deep behind quarterback Joe Webb, in the shotgun, and goes up the middle for 2 yards. On the next play he goes for 2 more yards on a read option run. Versatility. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

Christian McCaffrey lines up in the I-formation and goes for 3 yards off the left side. Comes back for 5 more yards off the left again. No question about his durability if he had to be the every down back. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer

McCaffrey rushed for 33 yards on seven carries in his NFL preseason debut on Wednesday. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey's time at running back tonight might be over as the Panthers turned to fourth-string back Cameron Artis-Payne on their last drive. McCaffrey already has 33 yards rushing on seven carries and one catch for no yards. Nothing spectacular, but he has shown great poise for a rookie as a runner and a blocker. Still waiting to see what he can do as a return specialist. David Newton, ESPN Staff Writer