A step-by-step look at Christian McCaffrey's NFL preseason debut

The Carolina Panthers and their fans alike were eager to get a look at rookie Christian McCaffrey in a game setting, and the first-round pick delivered with some promising signs on Wednesday.
Here's a look at how McCaffrey's first action in an NFL uniform unfolded:
Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson exchanged a quick hug and returned to their work in warmups. The former Heisman Trophy candidates could be the most dynamic offensive rookies this year.
Panthers rookie running back Christian McCaffrey will be used in a variety of ways tonight. He begins fielding punts. He's now working with the backs.
Panthers rookie RB Christian McCaffrey's pregame warmups:
Christian McCaffrey's first NFL play goes for two yards up the middle.
Christian McCaffrey almost breaks one off left side. Shows he can be an inside runner as he was at Stanford. Gain of 12 gets cheer from the crowd.
Amazing grab by Panthers wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin for a 23-yard touchdown. Good blocking inside by Christian McCaffrey to give Derek Anderson time to make the throw. Benjamin showed his athleticism with the leaping, twisting grab and why he is so important to this offense. No issues about his weight there.
On the first play by backup quarterback Joe Webb his attempt at a short pass to Christian McCaffrey was tipped. The Panthers come right back to McCaffrey for a run around the left side for 7 yards to end the first quarter. McCaffrey shows his speed to get to the edge.
Christian McCaffrey lines up deep behind quarterback Joe Webb, in the shotgun, and goes up the middle for 2 yards. On the next play he goes for 2 more yards on a read option run. Versatility.
Christian McCaffrey is listed as the first team punt returner but so far Damiere Byrd and now Kaelin Clay have been used. Can't show all the weapons yet and McCaffrey is being used a lot as a back. But Clay did have a nice return.
Christian McCaffrey lines up in the I-formation and goes for 3 yards off the left side. Comes back for 5 more yards off the left again. No question about his durability if he had to be the every down back.
Christian McCaffrey's time at running back tonight might be over as the Panthers turned to fourth-string back Cameron Artis-Payne on their last drive. McCaffrey already has 33 yards rushing on seven carries and one catch for no yards. Nothing spectacular, but he has shown great poise for a rookie as a runner and a blocker. Still waiting to see what he can do as a return specialist.
The Panthers used both power and zone run schemes tonight with rookie Christian McCaffrey. We saw the old school counter from a shotgun alignment, inside zone and the stretch schemes that cater to McCaffrey's speed and cutback ability. Given the matchups he will create as a receiver in a regular season game plan, McCaffrey's ability to produce in the Panthers core run schemes adds even more fantasy value this season.