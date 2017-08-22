Panthers QB Cam Newton gets timing back, prepares for preseason debut

ESPN analysts discuss whether Cam Newton is an elite quarterback or whether his 2015 NFL MVP season was an outlier. (1:06)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton had arguably his best practice in more than three weeks on Tuesday -- in terms of the timing with his receivers and decision-making.

Barring soreness or fatigue in his surgically repaired shoulder over the next 24 hours, the 2015 NFL MVP will make his preseason debut Thursday night at Jacksonville.

"What we are trying to do is practice fast and create that as close as we can to game simulation as far as that is concerned," coach Ron Rivera said. "I thought they did that for us [Tuesday]. I think it showed. You could see the timing coming back."

Newton was particularly in sync with wide receiver Devin Funchess on several routes, from an intermediate throw to the right sideline to passes in between coverage over the middle.

More people play on ESPN than anywhere else. Join or create a league in the No. 1 Fantasy Football game! Sign up for free!

He also mixed it up with first-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey on short passes over the middle, as the running back slipped out of the backfield, and also on deeper passes toward the sideline when McCaffrey lined up wide.

Second-round pick Curtis Samuel also saw his repetitions increase after missing most of the preseason with a hamstring injury.

On one play in particular, he caught a touchdown pass from Newton, who rolled out to his right to make the short completion.

Rivera can’t wait to see Newton do this in front of live competition on Thursday.

"I am excited, just for the opportunity to see him with all the different players we brought in, all the different playmakers we believe we have," Rivera said. "It should be fun."

Rivera said Newton and other players coming off injuries, such as Samuel and center Ryan Kalil (shoulder), wouldn’t play into the third quarter, which otherwise typically would be the case in the third preseason game.

But he hopes to get enough of a look at key pieces on offense to be comfortable heading into the Sept. 10 opener at San Francisco.

"I really am confident this group can come together," Rivera said. "The sooner they all get out there and work together, the quicker we’ll know."