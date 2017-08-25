Cam Newton 'ready to go' for 2017 after one preseason series

Cam Newton was glad he got to suit up for the Panthers' preseason game, but wishes he was able to play longer. (0:21)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was still wearing his uniform when Thursday night's 24-23 preseason victory against Jacksonville ended, almost three hours after he took his final snap.

He still was wearing the big smile he had on his final play -- a 9-yard touchdown pass to Kelvin Benjamin -- as he literally leaped a yellow security rope on his way to the locker room.

It was almost as though he didn't want the night to end.

"I just wish I had played a little longer," Newton said of his preseason debut. "I feel behind in a lot of ways, but the optimism of this game is we did have a great first drive."

It was a great first drive.

The 2015 NFL MVP led the Panthers 75 yards in 10 plays, the final one a toss to Benjamin on a slant route that looked ridiculously easy. He completed both of his passes for 21 yards and didn't come close to hitting the ground.

Barring a change of tradition -- Newton hasn't played in the final preseason game since his rookie year of 2011 -- that will be Newton's only series before the Sept. 10 opener at San Francisco.

Will that be enough?

Newton smiled.

"Absolutely," he said. "I mean, ain't got no choice. But when everything gets to going, I'm pretty sure Coach will have everybody ready to go."

Newton's performance silenced some of the skeptics who wondered if the surgically repaired throwing shoulder was healing fast enough. The skepticism was warranted, considering Newton went two weeks without throwing to any of his receivers and, before this week, three weeks without practicing in a full team drill outside the red zone.

But to hear Newton tell it, his arm felt just as good Thursday night as it did the day the training staff shut him down in training camp.

It's next stop regular season for Cam Newton after the Panthers QB completed both of his attempts for 21 yards and a touchdown Thursday at Jacksonville. AP Photo/John Raoux

"It was just for caution," Newton said when asked to compare his arm strength then and now. "It's not no percentage I can really give you. I feel great right now. I felt great then. I'm ready to go."

Hold on. It was just one series.

It was a good series, mind you.

Really good.

But it was just one series.

What Newton did Thursday checked a lot of boxes. But it doesn't mean he is ready to light up the NFL with another MVP campaign like he had two seasons ago.

He still hasn't proved his shoulder can handle the wear and tear of a complete game in which he's asked to carry the load with his right arm.

But this was a good first step for Newton and an offense that sputtered the past two weeks with backup quarterback Derek Anderson.

"I was very pleased with what we saw," Panthers coach Ron Rivera said. "I'm looking forward to getting the chance to look at the tape, and really kind of break it down a little bit more."

What he'll see is an offense that was physically dominant up front, rushing for 54 of the 75 yards on that opening drive. What he'll see is Newton making the simple throws he didn't always make during a disastrous 2016 season.

What he'll see is Newton and those around him having fun.

And when Newton has fun, the Panthers usually win.

"I'd be lying if I said he wasn't a little extra excited to be out there tonight," said center Ryan Kalil, playing for the first time since his 2016 season ended because of a shoulder injury in October.

Everyone could see it. Even rookie Christian McCaffrey, playing with Newton in a game for the first time.

"I don't think anybody's worried Cam's not going to perform," he said. "He's a helluva player and we're excited he's back out there feeling like him.

"We all feed off his energy. When we're at our best he's having fun."

The Panthers are at their best when their running game is clicking as it did on that first drive. It takes the pressure off Newton to make plays with his legs and keeps defenses from pounding him with the pass rush.

Newton knows it, too.

"That's Carolina football," he said. "Outside of the little cuteness we can give, a lot of fluff every now and then, but seeing [Jonathan Stewart, McCaffrey] ... those guys running downhill at you and having linemen on the second level ... seeing those guys attack the defense, that's when we can set the tone."

This is the tone the Panthers hope they can set in the opener. It won't always be as easy as it was Thursday night, but it was a positive step for the offense and for Newton.

"That's pretty much what we're expecting," Rivera said nonchalantly. "That's what we've been doing in training camp, and it's all part of it. Like I said, he made some really good decisions out there today, and, you know, that's what we have to do."