Greg Olsen's deal another sign the Panthers are headed in right direction

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers began training camp with questions about the firing of general manager Dave Gettleman and how that may have been connected with tight end Greg Olsen and outside linebacker Thomas Davis wanting new deals.

It ended on Thursday with both having what they wanted.

Coincidence?

The 34-year-old Davis, who got a one-year extension through 2018 on Aug. 15, and 32-year-old Olsen, who on Thursday got $2 million in incentives added to his deal that runs through 2018, will tell you their situations weren’t the reason Gettleman was fired the week before camp began.

Others close to the situation will tell you that Gettleman’s handling of past deals with older veterans and the then-current situations with Davis and Olsen played a role.

Regardless, Davis and Olsen -- both team captains -- are happy with the deals they got from interim general manager Marty Hurney. That’ll make for a happy locker room, and that’s good for a team hoping to make another run at the Super Bowl.

“I’m very appreciative of the team’s handling of the situation,’’ Olsen said after Thursday night’s 17-14 loss to Pittsburgh in the preseason finale. “It was very fair to both sides. I feel very respected by the fact they recognized there was something that could be done and finding out what that was for both sides.

“At the end of the day, we found a good solution to it. I think it was a win-win for everybody.’’

Olsen, obviously, was in a better place than he was a few weeks before camp when he considered holding out. The word "respected" speaks volumes.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection didn’t hold out because he didn’t want to be a distraction for a team with high hopes.

He wasn’t.

Just the same, getting the deal done was a positive step for a team that is focused on positives after a very negative 6-10 2016 season following the 2015 Super Bowl run.

“I feel good where we’re at,’’ Olsen said. “We’ve got some young guys that we’ve learned a lot about these last couple of weeks. I kind of like the mix of the veteran and younger player kind of dynamic we have as a team in all three phases.

“Still, you never really know until you get to the real season.’’

The Panthers made it through the preseason with a 2-2 record and no major injuries.

Quarterback Cam Newton is on target to start the opener despite playing only one preseason series as he recovers from March 30 surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff.

Christian McCaffrey, selected eighth overall in this year's draft, is as dynamic as he's billed. He will make Newton and the offense better.

Fifth-year wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is in the best shape of his career after an offseason in which he was challenged for being overweight.

The defense looks ready to return to top-10, perhaps top-five, form. Defensive end Charles Johnson and a few others believe the defense can challenge for the best in the league.

The biggest preseason battle was between the punters and kickers, and it appears veterans Graham Gano and Andy Lee have won out.

No reason to keep the veterans in a tight competition if you don’t believe you’re preparing for something special, although Gano did miss a 51-yarder in the second half on Thursday after saying he thought the job was his.

Whether that clouded the situation might be the biggest mystery heading into the weekend as clubs trim their rosters to 53 players.

The biggest question facing the Panthers before the Sept. 10 opener at San Francisco, the site of their Super Bowl 50 loss to Denver, is Newton’s shoulder.

Coach Ron Rivera said he won’t really know how much of the rustiness the 2015 NFL MVP has shown during the preseason will have worn off by then. But one thing is clear: there is a lot of optimism.

Not even Newton’s shoulder is a concern.

“What people have to realize is after so many years and so many reps in games, sometimes these things happen,’’ Olsen said. “I barely played at all last year in the preseason.

“Sometimes little things alter the plan. Fortunately, this is going to be his seventh year in the league. He’s seen a lot of snaps. He has a lot of experience. You just count on a guy’s instincts kicking in.’’

Olsen’s instincts tell him he can reach the incentives -- receiving yards, yards per reception, receptions and postseason honors -- to collect the bonuses that will make him the fifth-highest paid tight end in the NFL.

He has no reason not to after becoming in 2016 the first tight end in league history to record three straight 1,000-yard seasons and lead the team in catches for the third straight year.

But as Olsen reminded, that isn’t the ultimate goal.

The Super Bowl is.

“I think we’ve got a good makeup to us,’’ Olsen said. “We have a good mentality. We have a good mix of some veteran guys that have been there before that kind of know how things are done, but also younger guys that bring a little juice to the team.

“That balance is always a fragile one. So far the signs are we’ve done a good job with that. The proof will be seen as we move forward from here.’’