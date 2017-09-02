Release of Joe Webb shows Panthers confident in Cam Newton's shoulder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The decision to go with only two quarterbacks for the first time since 2013 is perhaps the best indication that the Carolina Panthers are confident quarterback Cam Newton’s surgically-repaired shoulder won’t be an issue.

The Panthers on Saturday released Joe Webb and Garrett Gilbert, electing to keep only Newton and backup quarterback Derek Anderson on the 53-man roster.

Webb has been the third-string quarterback since the 2014 season. His value as a wide receiver and special-teams player also kept him around.

Joe Webb's versatility wasn't enough to land a spot on the Panthers' roster in 2017. AP Photo/Bob Leverone

The Panthers made a decision to keep six wide receivers -- Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess, Russell Shepard, Curtis Samuel, Damiere Byrd and Kaelin Clay, and basically seven when counting first-round pick Christian McCaffrey and his ability to play receiver and running back -- so there really wasn’t a spot for Webb.

That the Panthers didn’t make a spot for Webb shows confidence that Newton, who underwent surgery on March 30 to repair a partially torn rotator cuff, is ready for the season despite playing only one series in the preseason.

It also shows the team didn’t lose confidence in Anderson after the offense struggled in the second and third preseason games when he played.

Gilbert never was a threat to make the roster. He was brought in to be an extra body in practice while Newton rehabbed.

But Webb appeared to be a lock because of his versatility until players such as Byrd and Clay played well enough in the preseason to deserve roster spots.

Clay, in particular, was a surprise. His 127 receiving yards on six catches led the Panthers during the preseason.