Panthers' 53-man roster still a work in progress with two kickers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have two place-kickers and only three safeties, so look for a few tweaks to the roster before the Sept. 10 opener at San Francisco.

For now, here's a look at the 53-man roster after Saturday's cuts:

QUARTERBACK (2): Cam Newton, Derek Anderson

Before training camp, I wondered if the Panthers could afford to keep Joe Webb as the third quarterback unless there was doubt about Newton's surgically repaired shoulder. There was no doubt and there were too many needs at other positions to keep this jack of all trades.

Christian McCaffrey adds versatility to the Panthers' running backs group and can also double as a receiver. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

RUNNING BACKS (4): Jonathan Stewart, Christian McCaffrey, Fozzy Whittaker, Cameron Artis-Payne

This one hasn't changed since draft day when McCaffrey was taken with the eighth overall pick. Because of McCaffrey, this is the most versatile group of backs the Panthers have had in a while.

FULLBACK (1): Alex Armah

The Panthers ultimately decided it was too risky to put the former West Georgia defensive end out there for another team to claim. They also decided he has too much potential to contribute immediately to sit on the practice squad.

WIDE RECEIVER (5): Kelvin Benjamin, Devin Funchess, Curtis Samuel, Russell Shepard, Damiere Byrd

There were six here initially until interim general manager Marty Hurney called on former Panthers assistant general manager Brandon Beane in Buffalo and worked a trade for cornerback Kevon Seymour (6-0, 185) shortly after setting the roster. It was a good move to fill a big need. And there really are six receivers when you consider McCaffrey doubles as one.

TIGHT END (3): Greg Olsen, Ed Dickson, Chris Manhertz

Revamping Olsen's contract on Thursday to add $2 million in incentives was the biggest move among this bunch. It kept the team captain happy.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): T Matt Kalil, T Daryl Williams, T Taylor Moton, G Andrew Norwell, G Trai Turner, G Amini Silatolu, C Ryan Kalil, C Tyler Larsen, C Greg Van Roten

Injuries played a role here with backup center Gino Gradkowski (shoulder) unable to play much of training camp and guard Chris Scott dealing with a concussion the past two weeks. That opened the door for Roten, a journeyman originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Green Bay Packers in 2012.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9): DE Julius Peppers, DE Charles Johnson, DE Mario Addison, DE Daeshon Hall, DE Wes Horton, DT Kawann Short, DT Star Lotulelei, DT Vernon Butler, DT Kyle Love

The Panthers are confident Butler (knee) and Love (ankle) will be ready for the opener, so that made the cuts here simple. Don't forget, Peppers and Charles Johnson can slide over and play tackle in a pinch.

LINEBACKER (7): Luke Kuechly, Shaq Thompson, Thomas Davis, David Mayo, Jeremy Cash, Jared Norris, Ben Jacobs

The last four not only are backups but will play big roles on special teams. Don't be surprised if Carolina brings back Zeek Bigger and/or Ben Boulware to the practice squad.

CORNERBACK (6): James Bradberry, Daryl Worley, Captain Munnerlyn, Corn Elder, Cole Luke, Kevon Seymour

Injuries to Zack Sanchez and Teddy Williams in the preseason finale left the backup situation here a mess. Trading for Seymour should help. He was in a similar system with the Buffalo Bills, so the transition shouldn't be difficult. Don't be surprised if there are more adjustments here.

SAFETY (3): Kurt Coleman, Mike Adams, Colin Jones.

Another position where injuries were a factor. Look for the Panthers to add another player here.

SPECIALISTS (4): P Michael Palardy, K Graham Gano, K Harrison Butker, DS J.J. Jansen

Both kickers have been the subject of trade talk. If that doesn't happen, it seems highly unlikely the Panthers will keep both with needs in the secondary. Palardy beating out Andy Lee at punter is not a surprise.