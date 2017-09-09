'Super Bowl hangover' not among Panthers' concerns at Super Bowl site

NFL Live explains how the Panthers and 49ers' linebackers will come alive for their matchup. (0:54)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The term “Super Bowl hangover” was used almost on a daily basis before Week 1 a year ago as the defending NFC champion Carolina Panthers prepared for a Super Bowl rematch against the Denver Broncos.

They discovered it was for real. After losing that season opener by one point after an NFL-best 15-1 season in 2015, the Panthers ended with a 6-10 record.

But they’re over the hangover.

Humility was the perfect remedy.

They aren’t fazed by playing this year’s opener at Levi’s Stadium, the site of their 24-10 Super Bowl 50 collapse against the Denver Broncos.

This is in part because the opponent is the rebuilding San Francisco 49ers, not the AFC champion Broncos with quarterback Peyton Manning playing in his final game. And it is in much larger part because the Panthers are driven by the sour taste of an entire season, not just avenging one loss.

Quarterback Cam Newton, whose quick exodus from his post-Super Bowl news conference arguably has been dissected in more ways than the title game, summed up best how his teammates feel about returning to the scene of the most disappointing loss in franchise history.

“Who cares?” he said. “It’s a football game.”

Only 26 players who were on the Super Bowl roster remain on this team. Safety Kurt Coleman is the only member of the secondary and Devin Funchess the only wide receiver who played against Denver.

First-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey was coming off a Heisman Trophy runner-up season just up the road at Stanford and was more than a year removed from being the eighth pick of the draft.

So there has been a lot of turnover, and players that were on the roster have moved on form the loss.

“Looking back on that and thinking about it would be detrimental to the guys,” middle linebacker Luke Kuechly said. “You’re there to play San Francisco the first game of ’17 and it’s not the last game of ’15 against Denver. I’m not worried about it.”

There were few unknowns when the Panthers faced Denver. There are plenty as they prepare for a San Francisco team led by first-year coach Kyle Shanahan, who spent the past two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Atlanta.

Cam Newton and the Panthers return to the scene of a difficult Super Bowl loss from 19 months ago, but insist that's ancient history. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Carolina has spent most of its preparation defensively studying film of what Shanahan did with the Falcons, who last season beat the Panthers 48-33 and 33-16.

Shanahan exploited the young secondary in both games, particularly the first meeting. Wide receiver Julio Jones had 300 yards receiving and a touchdown.

But to compare facing San Francisco’s offense to Atlanta’s is almost like comparing this game to the Super Bowl. Niners QB Brian Hoyer is a journeyman quarterback with a 16-15 record as a starter, including 1-4 last season at Chicago. Atlanta’s Matt Ryan was the NFL MVP a year ago.

The 49ers don’t have a playmaker as good as Jones, arguably the league’s best wide receiver.

That doesn’t mean Carolina will take San Francisco lightly. Coach Ron Rivera has preached against that since the beginning of training camp.

It seems to have taken.

“Julio Jones is Julio Jones,” outside linebacker Thomas Davis said. “Matt Ryan was the MVP of the league last year. But at the end of the day, you look at these guys on film, they’re running their offense at a high level. It’s not going to be a walk in the park for us.”

This trip to Santa Clara, California, also is different in that last time Newton was coming off an MVP season. Now he’s coming off surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff.

Although Newton says he’s ready, the team really won’t know how ready until Sunday. He played only one series in four preseason games.

“I think we know what Cam’s capable of,” Shanahan said. “We don’t need to see him in preseason to know what he is. He’s earned that respect throughout what he’s done his whole career.”

Yet from Newton’s perspective, because of last season and the shoulder surgery, he has to prove himself all over again. He didn’t have that motivation in the Super Bowl, when he was being compared to the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

And while this will be Carolina’s first trip to Levi’s Stadium since losing the Super Bowl, it's not the first trip back to Santa Clara. The Panthers prepared at nearby San Jose State for last season’s game at Seattle following a loss at Oakland during a two-game West Coast trip.

They stayed in a hotel only a stone's throw from the 49ers’ home stadium.

That didn’t faze them any more than returning for this year’s opener.

“The Super Bowl is two years removed,” Davis said. “We’re not thinking about that. We’re thinking about going out and playing against San Fran and winning that football game.”