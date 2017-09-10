Christian McCaffrey a big reason Cam Newton will return to MVP form

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton has peaked. Newton won’t be the same after offseason surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff. And there's no way he'll return to the MVP form he had in 2015.

These were the offseason headlines surrounding the Carolina Panthers quarterback.

The mystery around his March 30 surgery, almost two weeks without throwing in training camp and talk of the offense evolving and depending less on Newton, the runner, had the so-called experts questioning his future.

The Panthers never expressed that concern. They had Newton on a rehab plan and stuck to it.

They believe, as coach Ron Rivera said again on Friday, that Newton is "ready to roll" for Sunday’s opener at San Francisco -- even though the seventh-year quarterback played only one series during the preseason.

While some of the concerns outside of Bank of America Stadium here are legitimate, there are just as many reasons to believe Newton can return to MVP form.

Here are seven (which, by the way, coincides with the things to watch on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium):

Defense: This might seem like a strange place to start. However, with the Panthers' defense looking like it’s ready to return to the top-10 form of 2012-15, Newton should get more opportunities to produce. This game should be a good indication of that. Yes, the defense will face a San Francisco team led by head coach Kyle Shanahan, who blistered the Panthers in two games as the offensive coordinator with the Atlanta Falcons last season. But 49ers quarterback Brian Hoyer is not Matt Ryan, and nobody on the Niners comes close to Julio Jones. Look for this unit to force a few turnovers and give Newton a short field, which often turns into points.

Christian McCaffrey's versatility will help Cam Newton get back on track in 2017. AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File

Mike Shula: The offensive coordinator has been under fire almost every season -- except Newton’s MVP year -- for his conservative approach (which really isn’t conservative at all). But given that Shula didn’t know much about the read-option when he took over in 2013 and that the current offense will be closer to what Shula had previously been accustomed to with screen passes, bubble routes and checkdown throws, Newton should be put in better situations to succeed.

Offensive line: Yes, there are those who believe the Panthers overpaid in free agency for left tackle Matt Kalil (five-year, $55.5 million deal). But Kalil has held his own during the preseason. And the line appears ready to regain the form it had two years ago, particularly with the physicality it has shown in the run game. A strong run game will mean fewer hits for Newton and will open up the rest of the offense for him.

Greg Olsen: He’s happy with the restructured deal that will make him one of the top five highest-paid tight ends in the NFL if he maxes out on $2 million in incentives. A happy Olsen can only mean good things for his quarterback. He has led the Panthers in receptions and receiving yards in three straight seasons and should have more opportunities -- and surrounding weapons -- that will prevent foes from double-teaming him. That’s more production for Newton.

Kelvin Benjamin: The fifth-year wide receiver is in the best shape of his life, after an offseason in which he was criticized for being overweight. He’s also two years removed from that devastating ACL tear during the 2015 training camp. Don't look for a midseason swoon like last year. Newton already has predicted Benjamin will have his best season, and there’s no reason to believe that won’t happen, based on his preseason performance. If it does happen, Newton’s production can’t help but surge.

Christian McCaffrey: This might be the biggest reason Newton will return to MVP form. The eighth pick in the NFL draft out of Stanford will line up at tailback, fullback, slot receiver, wide receiver and Wildcat quarterback. Newton never has had a bigger weapon. All the hype is real. What McCaffrey can do as a receiver out of the backfield and from the slot will keep teams from focusing on Newton as they have the past few years. If Newton can deliver what team owner Jerry Richardson last season called the “gimme" throws, his completion percentage and every other stat outside of rushing should improve -- maybe significantly. Other weapons, including second-round pick Curtis Samuel, the wide receiver/running back out of Ohio State, also will help. But no player will have a bigger impact on Newton and the offense than McCaffrey.

Cam Newton: While McCaffrey will elevate Newton’s stats, the quarterback ultimately has to perform. He said it best earlier this week when referring to his new weapons as "scary." "That’s all for naught if the on-the-field performance doesn’t shake out," he said. "I’m doing every single thing I possibly could do on my part that I can control. With that alone, it gives you a chance."