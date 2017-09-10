Cam Newton, Panthers show they are ready for a comeback season

Cam Newton throws for 171 yards and two touchdowns, as well as an interception, in the Panthers' 23-3 win over the 49ers. (1:12)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Cam Newton stayed stretched face down on the ground for a few seconds that seemed like a few minutes after being hit hard as he went out of bounds on a bootleg run late in the third quarter of Sunday’s opener at Levi’s Stadium.

Let’s call it his flair for the dramatic.

The Carolina Panthers quarterback, after likely stopping a few hearts on his team's sideline, jumped to his feet and returned to the huddle to continue the drive.

Cam Newton, who had shoulder surgery less than seven months ago, limited his running and effectively used his playmakers in leading the Panthers to a season-opening win. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

If you needed evidence that the 2015 NFL MVP isn’t worried about sacrificing his body less than seven months after having surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff in his right shoulder, this run was it.

If you needed evidence that Newton is ready for the season after spending much of training camp in rehab, the 23-3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers was it.

Yes, Newton was rusty. He threw one interception and should have had another. He badly missed wide-open tight end Ed Dickson near the goal line for an easy touchdown.

But Newton, who went 14-for-25 passing for 171 yards and two scores, was in control of the offense and got the ball into the hands of his playmakers rather than trying to be the playmaker. The bootleg was the only designed run of the day for a quarterback who has more carries since entering the NFL in 2011 than any other at his position.

He ran only one other time, a 5-yard scramble on third-and-4. And he dove for the first down instead of sliding, which likely would have left him short.

Newton and first-round draft pick Christian McCaffrey also started developing chemistry. Newton targeted the former Stanford running back seven times and connected with him five times.

Perhaps most telling that Newton has accepted this somewhat new offensive philosophy came in the second quarter when he threw a swing pass to McCaffrey on third-and-15 instead of forcing the ball down the field. McCaffrey turned it into a 16-yard gain and a first down.

Granted, the 49ers don’t have close to the defense Denver had when Newton last was at Levi’s Stadium -- a 24-10 loss in Super Bowl 50. If Newton were sharp, the Panthers could have put up 40 points.

But considering Newton played only one series in the preseason and considering all the questions surrounding him prior to the game, this had to be deemed a success.

The more Newton played, the more comfortable he got. The more the 49ers respected that Newton would dump the ball off to McCaffrey, the more it opened things up downfield.

Even starting running back Jonathan Stewart, not known for being a receiver out of the backfield, turned a short catch into a 9-yard touchdown.

The more Newton learns to trust his weapons, the better he and this offense will be.

This wasn’t a big step, but it was a good step in what coach Ron Rivera called during the offseason the evolution of his offense and his quarterback.