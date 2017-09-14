Panthers DE Julius Peppers still playing special teams at 37

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- You knew defensive end Julius Peppers was special when the Carolina Panthers made him the second pick of the 2002 draft and again in March when they signed him in free agency.

But something you might not have known that makes the 37-year-old future Hall of Famer special is that he’s still playing special teams in his 16th NFL season.

You don’t see that very often, particularly from a nine-time Pro Bowl selection.

But there the 6-foot-7, 295-pound Peppers was in Sunday’s opener at San Francisco, playing the “wing" on the field-goal and extra-point teams.

Julius Peppers, in his 16th NFL season, has 144 career sacks. Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Peppers said he’s just trying to be a “positive influence."

What he’s doing is using his size and wing span to force rushers to go wider than normal in their attempt to block kicks.

“I actually like it because it keeps me involved," Peppers said. “Not that I’m not involved. I’m rotating on defense. Also offensively, I’m watching. I’ve got to pay attention, because when they get in field-goal range or whatever, I’ve got to be ready to run out there."

Peppers is best known for sacks. His 144 career sacks ranks fifth in NFL history, making him a shoo-in for the shrine in Canton, Ohio.

He added half a sack in the opener along with two quarterback pressures, playing 46 percent of the snaps. So he’s plenty involved on defense.

He also played seven snaps on special teams, where he also played some last season at Green Bay.

Maybe one day he’ll get a pass thrown his way on a fake kick. A former basketball player at North Carolina, Peppers says he can handle that.

Still, sacks are his forte.

He was reminded of a big one as the Panthers prepare for Sunday’s game against Buffalo, where quarterback Joe Webb plays after being released by Carolina after the final preseason game.

“He started in Minnesota a couple of times when I was in Chicago," Peppers recalled. “I never got to tell him this before he left, but I was going to tell him one day. As a pass-rusher, 100 sacks is a big milestone. My 100th sack was on Joe Webb.

“Maybe I’ll see him this week and let him know."