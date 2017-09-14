Luke Kuechly announces twin boys on the way . . . for a pair of Panthers fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly gets all kinds of unusual requests as one might expect, but on Wednesday after practice he had perhaps the most unusual yet.

A gender reveal.

Britt and Samantha Johnson on a whim -- after learning they were expecting twin boys -- drove from Boone, North Carolina, where the father-to-be is the assistant baseball coach at Appalachian State, to hopefully catch Kuechly in Charlotte after practice.

Hopefully, because they didn't know for sure if the Panthers were practicing until they arrived.

They also didn't know if Kuechly would play along.

And when Kuechly emerged they really didn't have a plan for how to ask him to reveal their big news.

"He walked up, signed a couple of things for other people," Britt said. "He looked at us and I said, 'We're not here for an autograph. We were wondering if you'd do our gender reveal?' I said we're having twin boys and you're the first to know besides us.

"I didn't know how he would react. He smiled and said, 'Yeah, that is awesome.'"

Here's the video Britt posted on Twitter:

After our gender reveal ultrasound in Charlotte today, we went to Panther's practice. Luke's got something he wants to tell you.... pic.twitter.com/B0HNcNJK2d — Britt Johnson (@BaseballBritt) September 13, 2017

"It was all spur of the moment and only took one take," Britt said. "He was very classy and humble."

Kuechly said people ask all the time to send videos for graduation or birthdays. He can't fill every request, but on this one he didn't hesitate.

"It was an easy thing and they seemed like good people," he said.

While the trip to Charlotte was spur of the moment, Britt and Samantha began thinking about what they wanted to do for a gender reveal about three weeks ago.

"I told her I was in the middle of baseball season and didn't care what we did, to just figure it out," Britt said. "So Samantha went to Wal Mart and bought a bunch of different ways to do a gender reveal. After buying all this, she came home and said, 'This is what I think we need to do.'

"For the next three weeks we didn't speak to each other about the gender reveal again. Yesterday morning on the way to find out what the babies' genders were, Sam looked at me and asked, 'What are we going to do for a gender reveal?' I looked at her like she was crazy and said, 'The same thing you told me we were going to do a few weeks ago.' "

Samantha apparently had forgotten her suggestion to have Kuechly do the reveal.

"My wife looked at me confused and said, 'Can we really do that, because that would be awesome?' " Britt said. "I responded, 'I don't know but we're sure going to find out.'"

As soon the couple found out they were having twin boys they left the hospital and drove straight for the stadium.

"We waited for about an hour and a half for practice to end," Britt said.

It was worth the wait. Not only did Kuechly do the reveal, security allowed them through the gate to walk back to the stadium with the 2013 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

The due date is February 28, but because doctors typically don't allow pregnancy with twins to go beyond 28 weeks the actual date is around February 2, three days after the Super Bowl the Panthers hope to reach.

No names have been chosen, but Britt joked people are pressuring them to name one Luke and the other Kuechly.

After the reveal they might have to consider it.

"You know how gender reveals are nowadays," Britt said. "People are popping out of smoke and balloons. This one really never crossed our mind as something we could pull off, and everybody said it's the best gender reveal ever because of Luke Kuechly."