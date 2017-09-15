New normal may be good for Newton, but maybe not for top receivers

Chris Mortensen says QB Cam Newton and rookie RB Christian McCaffrey worked together in Atlanta after OTAs to work on their passing game. (0:47)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Limiting Cam Newton's throws in practice -- as happened on Thursday -- will be the new weekly normal as the Carolina Panthers quarterback continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.

But will it be the new normal for Newton to depend on his running backs -- specifically rookie Christian McCaffrey -- than his two leading receivers from last season on game day?

McCaffrey caught five passes on seven targets for 38 yards in Sunday's 23-3 victory at San Francisco. Jonathan Stewart had two catches on two targets for 17 yards. That's a combined seven catches on nine targets for 55 yards.

Tight end Greg Olsen and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, who ranked first and second in catches and receiving yards for the Panthers a year ago, combined for three catches on nine targets for 43 yards.

That's not normal.

Christian McCaffrey had an impressive debut against the 49ers and showed the Panthers were willing to rely on their rookie running back. AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Olsen averaged five catches and eight targets a game last season. He's averaged five catches and 7.8 targets the past three seasons in becoming the first tight end in NFL history to have three consecutive years with 1,000 yards receiving.

His two catches on four targets for 18 yards against the 49ers put him on pace for 32 catches on 64 targets for 288 yards.

Benjamin in his last two healthy seasons -- he missed 2015 with a knee injury -- averaged 68 catches on 131.5 targets. He's on pace for 16 catches on 80 targets for 400 yards after catching one of five targets for 25 yards.

That isn't expected to continue, but somebody is going to lose touches if McCaffrey continues to be targeted many times a game.

There's no reason to think he won't be close to that based on his ability to play running back, slot receiver and wide receiver.

And McCaffrey admitted he can play better.

Newton said he wasn't going to play favorites and insisted he would take what the defense gives him. That also could mean fewer opportunities for Olsen and Benjamin.

"As this offense evolves, we have to put the ball in guys' hands that allows us the best opportunity to succeed and allows them to be at their best, whatever their best is," Newton said.

And whoever that is.

This isn't necessarily a bad thing. Newton wasn't sacked and was hit only four times. So the evolution that the quarterback mentioned is accomplishing what coach Ron Rivera hoped it would when he first used the word evolve at the end of last season.

But in terms of the distribution of passes the new normal could be significantly different.

McCaffrey has been compared to Pittsburgh's Le'Veon Bell in terms of what he can do as a receiver. Bell caught 45 passes on 66 targets during his 2013 rookie season.

Tight end Heath Miller, who had 71 catches on 101 targets in 2012, fell to 58 catches on 79 targets the year Bell arrived.

The Steelers had two receivers and a tight end with more than 100 targets in 2012, but when Bell arrived only two receivers topped the mark in 2013.

The next year, when Bell was targeted 105 times, the only other Pittsburgh player with more than 100 targets was Antonio Brown.

There was a new normal.

Olsen and Benjamin have the most to lose in all of this. Olsen's deal recently was restructured to add $2 million in incentives if he reached certain marks in receptions, receiving yards, per catch average and postseason honors.

Benjamin is in the last year of his rookie deal. He's playing for his first big contract.

The presence of McCaffrey could make it more difficult for both players to get what they want.

Olsen didn't appear worried on Thursday. He's confident enough in his abilities that he can achieve his incentives. He's also consistently said the more playmakers you put on the field the more it opens things up for him.

So perhaps this works out in his favor.

"It kind of goes through ebs and flows," Olsen said. "I don't think our passing game was great [Sunday]. Obviously, we have a lot of room to grow, a lot of improvement to be made. It's the first game. We did what we had to do to win."

That included 38 rushes for 116 yards.

"That obviously was a big point of emphasis for us," Olsen said of the run game. "Each game has its own kind of story. We'll see what happens on Sunday this week."

Again, it's too early to determine what the new normal is for this offense.

But one thing is clear: The new normal is to make sure Newton's arm isn't overworked during the week so he's ready on Sunday.

"We're going to do this with our veteran guys," said Rivera, whose roster is the third oldest in the NFL. "The biggest difference for [Newton] though, as opposed to Charles Johnson, is he's going to go through his other types of stuff."

That means Newton will go through the mental reps and other drills instead of staying inside or being a spectator with a day of rest.

"This is going to be something that is part of his maintenance as we go through the season," Rivera said. "He's not going to take a true rest day. He just won't.

"This is the compromise ... the new normal."