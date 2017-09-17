Panthers hope to give former defensive coordinator Sean McDermott a lot to think about

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Much of the buildup for Sunday's game between the Carolina Panthers and Buffalo has been around Bills coach Sean McDermott's return to Carolina, where he was the defensive coordinator for the past six seasons.

Under McDermott, the Panthers ranked among the top 10 defenses in the NFL for four straight seasons, which helped him get his first head-coaching job.

So I’ll stick with that theme in breaking down five things to keep an eye on for the 1 p.m. ET game at Bank of America Stadium:

McDermott vs. Cam Newton: Newton says too much is being made over how he will do against a coach who knows as much about his tendencies as anybody in the league. But is that true? ESPN analyst Bill Polian, a former general manager at Carolina and Buffalo, thinks McDermott’s knowledge of what rattles Newton is a big advantage for Buffalo. Newton insists this is no different than any other time he has faced a former coach. Regardless of who is right, Newton has to come out faster than he did in last week’s opener at San Francisco when he completed five of his first 16 pass attempts. He has to get the offense in a good rhythm early because the Bills have a stout defensive front that held the New York Jets to 38 yards rushing. They can cause problems with pressure if Newton can’t be successful in the passing game.

McDermott vs. Christian McCaffrey: The first-round pick out of Stanford is the one piece of the puzzle McDermott didn’t see in Newton’s repertoire. McCaffrey’s ability to play multiple positions and be a threat as a runner and receiver will make it difficult for McDermott to bring an extra defender to rattle Newton without the risk of being burned. McCaffrey was targeted seven times in the opener and caught five passes for 38 yards. He also carried 13 times for 47 yards. This piece of the chess game will be most interesting to watch because McDermott can’t just focus on stopping tight end Greg Olsen and wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin and put all the pressure on Newton. He’ll have to account for McCaffrey wherever the running back goes.

Will Sean McDermott's knowledge about his former team work to his advantage on Sunday in Carolina? AP Photo/Bill Wippert

McDermott vs. Steve Wilks: McDermott has his own McCaffrey-like back in LeSean McCoy, who had 27 touches for 159 total yards in Buffalo’s opener against the Jets. Stopping McCoy has to be a focus of Wilks, who replaced McDermott as the defensive coordinator. Wilks didn’t change much defensively from what McDermott did out of the 4-3 scheme. The biggest change was the addition of end Julius Peppers, safety Mike Adams and nickel back Captain Munnerlyn. Their veteran presence with a unit that already included middle linebacker Luke Kuechly, outside linebacker Thomas Davis and tackle Kawann Short makes this defense a legitimate threat to be one of the best in the league. You can bet Wilks doesn’t want to spend next week answering questions about how his predecessor beat him, so he’ll have his unit ready. It’ll start with stopping the run and then rattling quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Wilks, like his predecessor, has already brought a high level of intensity to the job.

McDermott vs. Ron Rivera: Rivera talked this past week about all he learned about being a head coach from a 2013 Week 2 loss at Buffalo. He went against his beliefs with the game seemingly at hand (14-6 lead late in the third quarter), and the Panthers lost 24-23. The Panthers rallied to finish 12-4 after a 1-3 start that almost cost Rivera his job. Rivera has been sticking to his core values and makes far fewer mistakes than he did in his first three seasons. McDermott will want to impress the man who helped him become a head coach, and that sometimes leads to his doing too much.

McDermott vs. McDermott: Sometimes familiarity with a team can work against you. Rivera had it happen when he was the defensive coordinator at Chicago and faced Dennis Green and the Arizona Cardinals. This will be an emotional game for McDermott no matter how much he downplays it. As he reminded his team, he can impart his knowledge on his players but won’t be on the field making plays. One of McDermott’s strengths at Carolina was making halftime adjustments. Making adjustments to the things he’s not familiar with on Sunday will play a big role in the outcome.