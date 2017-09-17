Panthers TE Ed Dickson: Don't change playbook because Greg Olsen is out

Greg Olsen injures his foot running a route early in the second quarter of the Bills-Panthers game and would not return. (0:15)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera moved in after the horde of media dissipated from around Greg Olsen on Sunday and put his arm around the broad shoulders of the Pro Bowl tight end.

While Rivera was consoling Olsen after learning his star would miss an extended amount of time with a fractured foot suffered in the second quarter of a 9-3 win over Buffalo, backup tight end Ed Dickson was in the ear of offensive coordinator Mike Shula.

“I told Shula I know the jersey number don’t say 88, but don’t change the playbook,’’ Dickson said. “I want all the opportunities I can get. I want the best opportunity for us to win games.’’

Olsen, No. 88, became the first tight end in NFL history to record three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons a year ago. No tight end has been more consistent during that span.

Panthers tight end Ed Dickson, who had two catches on Sunday, will likely have more passes thrown his way in the coming weeks as he takes over for the injured Greg Olsen. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

He was quarterback Cam Newton’s security blanket.

Now, Newton has to find another security blanket with Olsen set to miss the next six to eight games, perhaps more.

Dickson wants a chance to be that guy.

“I wouldn’t say we won’t miss a guy like Greg Olsen,’’ Dickson said. “You can’t replace a guy like that. When you talk about myself, I’ve been around this league for a long time. The things I do well, I’m just going to elevate.’’

Dickson has made his mark at Carolina primarily as a run-blocker. He has only 37 catches for 370 yards and four touchdowns since joining the team as a free agent from Baltimore in 2014.

That’s a far cry from the 284 catches for 3,185 yards and 16 touchdowns Olsen had during that span.

But as Dickson reminded, he caught 54 passes for the Ravens in 2011. He also had five touchdown catches that season.

So the cupboard isn’t bare.

But it will need restocking with project Chris Manhertz the only other tight end on the roster. Interim general manager Marty Hurney will either have to call up Bucky Hodges from the practice squad, where the sixth-round pick out of Virginia Tech was added this past week after being waived by Minnesota, or sign another.

“I would say we’re raw right now,’’ Dickson said when asked to evaluate the position with Olsen out. “I’m pretty sure they’re going to add a little more depth.’’

The Panthers (2-0) have been looking in the draft and free agency the past few years for a tight end to develop as a future replacement for Olsen. They’ve signed several projects anticipating this day might come.

Manhertz is a former basketball player from Canisius College who joined New Orleans as an undrafted player in 2015.

Now the search intensifies.

The good news is Carolina has Dickson.

“I have full faith in Ed and guys underneath him,’’ Newton said. “We won’t miss anything. Granted, Greg is an extremely key artery for our team, as well as this offense, but Ed is ready to blossom. He’s a diamond in the rough.’’

The loss of Olsen, while big, is not as big as it would have been a year ago. The addition of first-round pick Christian McCaffrey, a threat as a receiver out of the backfield or from the slot and wide receiver positions, gives Newton a security blanket.

Wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Devin Funchess also have stepped up. Benjamin caught six passes for 77 yards on Sunday. Funchess had four catches for 68 yards.

Dickson had two catches for 26 yards, and for the second straight week could have had more had Newton not missed him when he was wide open.

The miss this week cost the Panthers a first down. The miss in the 23-3 victory at San Francisco a week ago cost them a touchdown.

Newton knows he’s got to be better with those throws, particularly with Olsen out.

“I’m disappointed in myself,’’ Newton said. "I can’t keep having those little mishaps.’’

But at some point, at least from early indications, Olsen will be back. He’ll be fresh for a team that has high aspirations of making a run in the playoffs.

“This,’’ Dickson reminded, “is not the last time you’ll see Greg Olsen playing on Sundays.’’