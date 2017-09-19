Cam Newton's slow start, similar to his MVP season, not troubling Panthers

Jeff Saturday and Mike Clay discuss their concerns for Cam Newton after the quarterback looked out of rhythm on Sunday. (0:59)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton wasn’t happy with his performance in Sunday’s 9-3 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

He shouldn’t be.

Newton missed three opportunities to make big plays, including a short pass to a wide-open Christian McCaffrey near the goal line late in the fourth quarter and a long pass to wide-open tight end Ed Dickson on third-and-17 midway through the third quarter.

Newton wasn’t close on either.

“Missing layups like that, it’s uncalled for,’’ Newton said.

But is it time to push the panic button because the 2015 NFL MVP hasn’t been sharp during a 2-0 start?

Let’s look back at that 2015 season for some perspective. Newton had 11 touchdown passes and eight interceptions in the first seven games. It wasn’t until the eighth game that he began putting up MVP-like numbers, throwing three touchdown passes in a win over Green Bay.

He had 24 touchdown passes and two interceptions over the final nine games.

So it took Newton a while to get into a consistent rhythm while working with an offense that didn’t include wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin, who suffered a season-ending knee injury during training camp.

Newton began the 2015 season with three touchdown passes and two interceptions in the first two games. He averaged only 185 yards passing while completing only 52.4 percent of his passes.

Through the first two weeks of the season, Cam Newton has thrown two touchdown passes and one interception, with a 59.6 percent completion rate. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

That’s really not much different than his 2017 start. He has two touchdown passes and an interception, averaging 199.5 yards passing while completing 59.6 percent of his passes.

The biggest difference is that in 2015 Newton didn’t have a game similar to his performance Sunday, when the offense failed to score a touchdown. He also wasn’t coming off of surgery to repair a partially torn rotator cuff and being asked to depend more on his playmakers than his legs, as he had done most of his career.

Those things aside, coach Ron Rivera isn’t concerned this trend will continue. He saw the same encouraging things from Newton against Buffalo that he saw in the opener, a 23-3 victory over San Francisco.

“Good decisions, just missing some opportunities,’’ he said. “A couple of times he was late on a couple of decisions. He ended up holding the ball a little bit long. If he goes with his first or second read, or tries to throw to somebody open, there’s that opportunity the ball gets out of his hands earlier.

“But there were some really good decisions, some real good actions by him. Unfortunately, we missed them. We missed three balls that we normally, or used to, hit. We’ve got to continue to work him.’’

Rivera believes Newton's slow start is the result of him playing only one series in training camp while rehabbing the shoulder.

“He’s just starting to make the amount of throws you would make if you hadn’t missed four or five days of training camp and you weren’t limited to 45 balls,’’ Rivera said. “It’s coming along. The best part is he’s making good decisions.’’

Missing targets high isn’t a red flag for Newton. He’s done it since entering the league in 2011.

Sunday's game added another dimension, as the Panthers faced Bills coach Sean McDermott, who spent the previous six seasons as Carolina’s defensive coordinator. He knows more about how to get Newton out of his comfort zone than arguably anybody in the NFL.

The high throws came in the second half of a game in which Newton was sacked three times in the second quarter and another three times in the third.

Before that, Newton consistently was moving the chains but settling for field goals. He also completed big passes to wide receivers Benjamin and Devin Funchess in the second half, even though the quarterback had to hold the ball longer than normal to let the routes develop.

“Those types of things are what he’s trying for,’’ Rivera said. “But sometimes discretion is the better part of valor. Take that checkdown once in a while. Who knows, it may make that deeper route easier to complete.’’

In other words, Newton still is adjusting to what the staff is asking of him.

Newton also was without Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil, a last-second scratch because of a crick in his neck, and Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen, who suffered a fractured right foot in the second quarter.

That’s no excuse for the inaccuracy, but it figures into the equation and could be a factor moving forward because Olsen will be out indefinitely.

“I’m not going to be a pessimistic person about this whole thing,’’ Newton said. “I’m just excited that we found a way to win the football game relying upon our strong, stingy defense. We’ve just got to get ready for New Orleans.’’

The Panthers also faced New Orleans in Week 3 in 2015, and Newton responded with 315 passing yards and two touchdowns in addition to 33 yards rushing and a touchdown. He quieted some of the critics from his first two games.

Newton will have a chance to do that again on Sunday against a New Orleans defense that gave up 555 total yards, including 447 yards passing, in Sunday’s 36-20 loss to New England.

The Saints rank last in the NFL in total defense, giving up 512.5 yards a game. The Patriots, Carolina’s opponent in two weeks, rank next to last after giving up an average of 483 yards a game.

This isn’t to suggest Newton will bounce back from a slow start and have another MVP season. He has to adjust to not having Olsen, his security blanket much of the past six seasons. He’s got to adjust to new weapons such as McCaffrey.

“We’re not going to change the offense because Greg is out,’’ Rivera said.

The biggest change is that Newton has to start making the layups.

“Obviously, he’s knocking the rust off,’’ Rivera said.