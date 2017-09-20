A snapshot of all the ways the Panthers use rookie Christian McCaffrey

Christian McCaffrey had a pedestrian day vs. the Bills. Field Yates and Matthew Berry think it might be time to start lowering expectations for what McCaffrey can produce in your fantasy league. (0:59)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Slot right.

Left of quarterback Cam Newton in the shotgun.

Single back in the I-formation.

Right of Newton in the shotgun, but only after shifting out of the Wildcat formation.

The Panthers gave the Bills plenty of different looks with Christian McCaffrey in Week 2. Streeter Lecka/Getty Images

These are the positions in which Carolina Panthers rookie Christian McCaffrey lined up on his first four plays of Carolina's 9-3 win against Buffalo on Sunday. The eighth pick of the draft later lined up as a wide receiver and took a snap out of the Wildcat.

So you can see why defensive coordinators spend countless hours figuring out how to account for the former Stanford star, who in a Week 1 win at San Francisco also lined up as an H-back in the backfield with starting back Jonathan Stewart.

Remember, in training camp Stewart called McCaffrey “unstoppable’’ as a receiver out of the backfield, saying, “There’s not going to be anybody in this league that can cover him one-on-one.’’

So you can see why the Panthers (2-0) are looking for countless ways to create mismatches.

McCaffrey hasn’t posted big numbers yet, primarily because Newton continues to knock off the rust from a preseason in which he played only one series while rehabbing from shoulder surgery. But perhaps that will change Sunday in New Orleans when the Panthers face the league’s worst defense -- the Saints are giving up an average of 512.2 yards a game.

McCaffrey is putting up big numbers in terms of playing time and creating opportunities for others. Through two games he has played 65.2 percent (90-of-138) of the Panthers' offensive snaps. Stewart has played 41.8 percent (57-of-138), which is down from the 51.6 percent he logged in 2016.

McCaffrey’s ability to line up as a running back, slot receiver and wide receiver -- and in the Wildcat -- gets him on the field more. But he also played nine more snaps than Stewart out of the backfield against Buffalo. He was in for 10 of 12 snaps in Carolina’s first drive that resulted in a field goal.

In terms of production, Stewart leads the way in rushing with 105 yards on 33 carries, while McCaffrey has 57 yards on 21 carries.

McCaffrey leads the team in receptions with nine for 72 yards. Stewart has two catches for 17 yards, including a 9-yard touchdown reception in the opener. But that TD, Stewart acknowledged, was the result of the defense following McCaffrey.

To get a better picture of McCaffrey’s versatility, here’s a look at some ways he was used against Buffalo:

ESPN

This is the second play of the game, and McCaffrey’s first. McCaffrey lined up in the slot to the right. He was open in the middle with the nearest defender about 5 yards away. Yes, an opportunity to get him one-one-one with a defender. Instead, Newton threw to tight end Greg Olsen with one defender tight and another close by. You can’t blame Newton for going to a player who has three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons. There was a crease. But the pass was behind Olsen and fell incomplete. Perhaps that was one of those missed opportunities offensive coordinator Mike Shula talked about Monday.

ESPN

We’re still on the first series. McCaffrey (yellow arrow) lined up in the I-formation with Newton under center. He drifted out into the right flat after the play-action fake and two defenders followed him. That left Olsen (red arrow) wide open over the middle for an easy 10-yard reception. Newton had an easy throw and took advantage of it. A prime example of how McCaffrey opens the offense for others.

ESPN

This is from Carolina’s fourth series. McCaffrey lined up wide left with three wide on the right side. He took a step after the snap and then turned to Newton. Rookie wide receiver Curtis Samuel, a second-round pick, was lined up wide right and did the same thing. Newton threw to Samuel, who had a path for 8 yards thanks to solid blocks by wide receiver Devin Funchess and tight end Ed Dickson. McCaffrey was basically a decoy on this play.

ESPN

This is from Carolina’s sixth series, the first of the second half. McCaffrey lined up in the Wildcat with Stewart to his right and Newton wide left. The snap went to McCaffrey, who pitched to Stewart. The Bills weren’t fooled, boxing in Stewart for a 2-yard loss. But it gave defensive coordinators of future Carolina opponents something further to chew on.

ESPN

This is the play that disappointed Newton and coach Ron Rivera the most -- and allowed the Bills to stay within a touchdown of winning. It was Newton's final pass, third-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 2:43 remaining in the game and the Panthers leading 6-3.

McCaffrey lined up right of Newton in the shotgun, ran right at the linebacker, spun off him and was wide open for what should have been an easy touchdown. But Newton's pass was high, even for a player with McCaffrey’s leaping ability, which he showed with a 14-yard catch earlier in the game. The Panthers settled for a 20-yard field goal.

Newton called a miss like that “uncalled for.’’ It was one of those missed opportunities Rivera talks about so often, saying he loved “everything about’’ the play except the outcome.

“We would just like to get it down a little bit,’’ he said. “We will keep working on those plays. We will keep going through those things.’’

McCaffrey is a big part of this offense, although the results so far haven’t always shown it. He’ll be a bigger part now that Olsen will miss at least six to eight weeks with a broken foot suffered in the second quarter versus the Bills.

McCaffrey's production will depend on how quickly Newton knocks off the rust and utilizes the “layup’’ throws Shula wants him to attempt.

“We’ve got a good layup guy with Christian,’’ Shula said. “It actually happened a couple of times [against Buffalo] where the ball should have gone down underneath on solid zone.’’

But the Panthers have time to work out the kinks.

“He’s going to have a great career,’’ Bills coach Sean McDermott said of McCaffrey. “A very talented player, and smart. It seems like they have a guy that will be with them for a very long time.’’