Cam Newton's rusty play has to be a concern for Panthers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Sunday was supposed to be when Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton brushed off the rust from offseason shoulder surgery that had plagued him in the first two games.

He was at home and facing the winless New Orleans Saints and their worst-ranked defense, one that on Friday was weakened even more by the losses of starting cornerback Marshon Lattimore and veteran backup corner Sterling Moore.

It didn’t happen, and that has to be concerning for the Panthers.

If anything, Newton started slower than he did a week ago against Buffalo. The Panthers extended their streak of not scoring a touchdown to seven quarters before the 2015 NFL MVP scored on a 3-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

By then, it was too late, as the Saints were well on their way to handing the Panthers (2-1) their first loss of the season.

Cam Newton finished the day with three picks and was sacked four times in the loss to the Saints. Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports

The 34-13 drubbing can’t be blamed totally on Newton. A defense that entered the game ranked No. 1 in the NFL gave up two first-half touchdowns after giving up only two field goals in the first two games.

The Saints were able to take control because the Panthers had to settle for field goals instead of touchdowns early on. The first drive was telling, as Carolina held the ball for 8:41 but wound up with a 32-yard field goal when Newton was sacked on third down.

To make matters worse, the Panthers lost wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to a left knee injury early in the second quarter. The extent of the injury is unknown, but that’s not a good sign for an offense that already was without Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen.

Olsen broke his right foot in last week’s 9-3 win against Buffalo and was placed on injured reserve, meaning it will be at least eight weeks before he can return.

None of the other playmakers stepped up outside of rookie running back Christian McCaffrey, who had nine catches for 101 yards.

All of a sudden, a unit that coach Ron Rivera said in training camp could be as explosive as the one that led the league in scoring in 2015 is in trouble. Not being able to victimize a Saints defense that a week ago gave up more than 500 yards to the Patriots has to be concerning. And Newton’s situation has to be worrisome. He was limited in throwing all week as trainers and doctors continued to monitor his surgically repaired torn rotator cuff. He was limited to one day the week before.

Rivera calls that the new normal. The new normal appears to be Newton and the offense struggling. The quarterback finished with 167 yards passing and three interceptions. He was pulled with less than five minutes remaining in favor of backup Derek Anderson.

A day that was supposed to be brushing off the rust turned into a day of questioning if or when that will happen any time soon.