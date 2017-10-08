After controversial week, Cam Newton shows he's regaining MVP form

Cam Newton connects with Devin Funchess in the end zone for a touchdown, as Carolina takes a 17-10 lead on Detroit. (0:39)

DETROIT – Cam Newton didn’t shy away from the negative attention he got earlier in the week for laughing at a female reporter’s question, arriving at Ford Field on Sunday wearing a Rosie the Riveter pin on his one-of-a-kind hat.

He didn’t shows signs of being distracted by what has been a tumultuous week, either.

If anything, the Carolina Panthers quarterback looked sharper in Sunday’s 27-24 victory over the Detroit Lions than he did a week earlier in an upset at New England.

The Panthers in general looked sharper, minus a few early penalties against the defense.

But the spotlight was on Newton because of what he, in a video apology, called an “extremely degrading and disrespectful" comment to Charlotte Observer reporter Jordan Rodrigue on Wednesday after she asked about the physicality of Devin Funchess’ routes.

If you missed it, Newton laughed and responded, "It's funny to hear a female talk about routes like ... it's funny."

So eyes were on the 2015 NFL MVP to see if the firestorm that followed would be a distraction.

It wasn’t.

Newton was in control from the outset with a performance that has to put him on the early list of MVP candidates. He surpassed 300 yards passing for the second straight game, the first time he has done that sine the first two games of his rookie season in 2011.

He followed up a performance in which he completed 75.8 percent of his passes by completing 26 of 33 (78.7%) for 355 yards.

He looked as focused as he has at any point in his career. And he seldom has looked better than he did in the first half, completing 15 of 17 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns.

The only thing that slowed down Newton was penalties.

Newton has been a streaky player in the past, and he’s on a good streak now. After throwing two touchdowns with four interceptions in the first three games he has six TDs in the last two with only one interception.

He also had a rushing touchdown against New England. But that was against the worst defense in the NFL.

His effort against Detroit might have been more impressive in part because the Lions ranked 17th defensively and in part because of everything Newton dealt with off the field during the week.

He made tight end Ed Dickson look like three-time Pro Bowl selection Greg Olsen -- out with a broken foot – connecting with him four times in the first half for 152 yards and five times on the game for 175 yards.

He didn’t take off running on third-and-7 pass from the Detroit 10 late in the first half even though there was room. He patiently patiently behind good protection until he found Funchess in the back of the end zone for the touchdown.

He showed his still can throw the deep ball as well as anybody, connecting with Kelvin Benjamin down the left sideline for a 31-yard touchdown on the first drive of the third quarter.

And he completed a pressure-packed 16-yard pass to Benjamin on third-and-9 with just over two minutes remaining after Detroit rallied within three.

When Newton plays like this the Panthers, who came into the day ranked fourth in total defense, can play with any team in the NFL.