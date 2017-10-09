Cam Newton had a monster day, racking up more than 300 yards and three touchdowns as Carolina took down Detroit. (1:09)

DETROIT -- The message to Carolina Panthers tight end Ed Dickson came in a tweet on Sunday.

It said, "Decent game."

The message came from Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen, back in Charlotte, North Carolina, recovering from a broken foot suffered in Week 2. It was dripping with sarcasm since Dickson had five catches for 175 yards in the 27-24 victory at Detroit. Perhaps more noteworthy is what Olsen wrote at the front of the tweet: “4-1 #KeepPounding."

Three weeks ago the Panthers were getting pounded 34-13 at home by the then-winless New Orleans Saints. The defense that came in ranked No. 1 in the NFL looked undisciplined and quarterback Cam Newton looked terrible with three interceptions and a passer rating of 43.8. Up next was defending Super Bowl champion New England and a hot Detroit team. Both on the road.

But after Sunday’s win at Detroit, which came on the heels of a 33-30 victory against the Patriots, it may be time to consider whether the Panthers are the best team in the NFC.

Panthers tight end Ed Dickson pulled in five catches for 175 yards to help the Panthers continue to roll. AP Photo/Jose Juarez

The Panthers are 3-0 on the road and have scored 60 points the past two weeks, Newton has regained his MVP form of 2015 with six touchdown passes and a rushing touchdown during that span, and the defense ranks fourth in the league.

The Panthers are arguably the most well-rounded team in the NFC. A win on Thursday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, also 4-1, would solidify it.

But for now, the Panthers are playing the way they did two years ago when they stormed through the NFC with a 15-1 record and then through the playoffs to the Super Bowl.

It starts with Newton, whose quarterback rating the past two games is 136.3. Coupled with the defense playing at a top-10 level, Carolina is tough to beat.

Wide receiver Devin Funchess will tell you it starts with the offensive line, which is giving Newton time to throw even though he was sacked three times by the Lions. You also could credit Funchess, who has 14 catches for 123 yards and three touchdowns the past two games after catching only 23 passes all of last season. Credit Dickson as well. He has eight catches for 237 yards the past two games, lessening the blow of losing Olsen for eight weeks.

The success is a result of all of the above.

But it has to start with Newton. His right shoulder was surgically repaired in March and isn’t even the topic of conversation now.

“Those first few games were really kind of his training camp and he was getting himself back into it," coach Ron Rivera said. “Now he’s had a couple of really good weeks. I think that’s a huge plus for him. We’re getting timing down between him and his receivers. That’s probably the bigger thing. ... When we first came out of training camp it was all about getting the timing down and now we’re starting to see the results of it. I’m pretty excited about that.”

The Panthers still are making mistakes. Defensively, they missed enough tackles and gave up enough big plays -- a few as a result of penalties -- that Detroit remained within striking distance until the end.

But they’re winning the close games they lost a year ago and they’re doing it without Olsen and Pro Bowl center Ryan Kalil, who hasn’t played since the opener because of a neck injury.

Last year’s 6-10 team lost six games by a field goal or less. Had the Panthers reversed three of those they may have gotten back to the playoffs.

That they’ve won the past two games by a field goal or less builds confidence.

“When we can score and control the ball, we feel like we have a chance every week," said 37-year-old defensive end Julius Peppers, who had another sack to raise his team lead to 5.5. “[Today] was a big step. We’ve still got a long ways to go as a team, but it’s about stacking these early wins and continuing to grow."

The Panthers have grown a lot in the past three weeks. They are trending up and Newton is back in the MVP conversation.

Now they face the Eagles, who also could lay claim to being the best team in the NFC after Sunday’s 34-7 win against Arizona. Their only loss is a seven-point setback to undefeated Kansas City four weeks ago.

“It’s very satisfying," Rivera said of the 4-1 start. “As you pointed out, we’ve got another team coming in that’s playing very well right now. From what I understand, Philadelphia played a really good game today against Arizona, so our hands are going to be full."