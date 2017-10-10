Cam Newton says Deshaun Watson has 'swag' just like him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Cam Newton often talks about the "swag, sauce, goo, drip" that is part of his persona.

It came up again on Tuesday when the Carolina Panthers quarterback was asked about how he looks more natural sliding now to take fewer hits than he did a few years ago.

It also came up when he was asked about Houston Texans rookie quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Newton has followed Watson's career since Watson was a junior in high school in Gainesville, Georgia, and played in the 7-on-7 football tournament the 2015 NFL MVP holds every summer.

He became Watson's mentor when Watson was at Clemson vying for the Heisman Trophy and winning a national championship just as Newton did at Auburn in 2010.

That the two share the unique ability to be a double-threat as a passer and runner, as well as both being from Georgia, made this a natural bond.

Newton, from Atlanta, calls Watson "D-Wat." He watches Watson play more than other quarterbacks and critiques his performance just as he's sure Watson critiques his.

"Another person who got swag, sauce, goo, drip, whatever you wanna call it," Newton said on Tuesday. "Just an Atlanta thing or Georgia thing, if you wanna say it, man. Just trying to bring the fun to the football game.

"And this sport is already hard for what it's worth, and anytime we can put a smile or shine light on something outside the physicality of it, you know I'm all for it."

Newton was the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2011 after the Panthers made him the top pick of the draft. Watson is a candidate for the award this year.

Watson versus Newton How Deshaun Watson stacks up against Cam Newton in the first five games of their pro careers. Player Starts Record Cmp. Pct. YDS TD INT Carries YDS TDS Newton 5 1-4 57.3 1,610 7 6 40 160 5 Watson 4 2-2 62.1 1,072 12 4 22 179 2

As you can see, both were dynamic from the get-go.

"I seen Deshaun grow up," Newton said. "For him to be involved with my foundation early on and to see him grow up over the years and just his maturation as a football player, man, it's just unbelievable."