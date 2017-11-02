Cam Newton must handle rest of season like he did Kelvin Benjamin trade

Panthers QB Cam Newton understands that trades are part of the job, but tells the media that he doesn't want to keep answering questions about the Kelvin Benjamin trade. (1:19)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The media portion of open locker room had closed Wednesday and Cam Newton hadn't spoken to reporters. He'd barely been seen.

There were rumblings around the media room that the Carolina Panthers quarterback might be a no-show for the second time in three weeks, presumably upset the team traded wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo.

Then Newton appeared.

It was obvious through his words and body language that he was emotional about the decision to move Benjamin, the player and friend he fondly refers to as "Benji," for a third- and seventh-round pick in 2018.

But Newton didn't criticize management for making the trade.

He didn't dwell on it at all.

He made the story about moving forward and facing NFC South rival Atlanta on Sunday, not about himself which he easily could have done with his comments or by not showing up.

"Think Atlanta cares about that? Know what I'm saying?" Newton said of the team trading Benjamin. "My feelings aren't relevant. We got one job to do -- win football games -- and I'm up to that task."

"It's done, it's over with," Cam Newton said of Kelvin Benjamin departing. "Time for us to move forward. However, hard it may be. We have a football game still to be played." Roy K. Miller/Icon Sportswire

After being criticized the past few weeks for his behavior, Newton handled the moment well.

How he handles the offense over the second half of the season will determine whether the Panthers (5-3) are a Super Bowl contender or miss the playoffs for the second straight year.

He'll obviously miss Benjamin, his favorite wide receiver the past two seasons and for three of the past four. Benjamin also was one of his closest -- if not his closest -- friends on the team.

You could hear that in Newton's voice Sunday as he talked about the 25-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown catch Benjamin made to assure a 17-3 win at Tampa Bay.

"I know he probably won't want to share it, but it's extremely tough for him right now going through a stage where it's the first time playing in Florida [since] the loss of his mother," Newton said of Benjamin, whose mother died the week before training camp. "I was praying for him all game. ...

"An unbelievable teammate. He comes to work each and every day. He may not be a talkative person all the time, but I guarantee when you want people in the foxhole, Kelvin Benjamin is a person you want."

Newton no longer has Benjamin in his offensive foxhole, but that might be a good thing. He sometimes threw to the 6-foot-5, 245-pound receiver even when he shouldn't, forcing the ball into situations and hoping the 28th pick of the 2014 draft could use his size to make a play.

In the three seasons Benjamin was active (2014, '16, '17) Newton targeted him 164 more times than any other wide receiver, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

You can't blame him. Benjamin is so big that Atlanta coach Dan Quinn, at the time of the 2014 pre-draft workouts, remembers saying there was "one big-ass receiver coming out of Florida State."

But Newton was at his best when Benjamin was recovering from a season-ending knee injury during the 2015 training camp. He threw a career-best 35 touchdown passes and ran for 10 more en route to the NFL MVP award.

The offense led the league in scoring with 31.3 points a game.

Newton did it with Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen, speed receivers in Ted Ginn Jr. and Corey Brown, possession receiver Jerricho Cotchery and do-it-all rookie Devin Funchess.

None outside of Olsen were stars.

Newton spread the ball around more than he has at any point in his career, making the offense unpredictable.

The running game flourished as well with the Panthers finishing second in the league with 142.6 yards a game.

With Benjamin and Funchess (6-4, 225) the Panthers became predictable this season even though they added dynamic playmakers such as Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel to the mix. Defenses started using more press coverage on the outside and not respecting the deep throw.

They put eight and nine players in the box to stuff the run, ranked 20th in the NFL with 97.6 yards a game. They had to use Newton more in the run game again; he has led the team in rushing three straight games.

The hope is that Samuel, McCaffrey, Russell Shepard and Kaelin Clay will force teams to commit safeties deep to prevent being beat over the top. The hope is that will open up the running game and give McCaffrey more room to get one-one-one on bubble routes and screen plays.

"We haven't stretched the field this year," coach Ron Rivera said. "Not being able to stretch the field this year is part of the reason we are seeing eight- and nine-man boxes. Now there is an opportunity to do something different."

There is an opportunity to recreate 2015.

Remember, it wasn't until the second half of the season that Newton got comfortable his receivers and played to an MVP level. He had 21 touchdown passes to one interception over the final eight games after having 14 touchdowns to nine interceptions over the first eight.

Rivera looked at the playbook from that season when evaluating whether the team should make the trade.

"One of the things I appreciated in 2015 was how many guys were targeted," Rivera said.

Rivera also had to appreciate that in 2015, Newton's Total QBR, according to ESPN Stats & Information, was 61.4. That's the second best of his career, with only the 2013 season (64.3) before Benjamin arrived better.

Newton admitted the offense changes "greatly" with Benjamin out of the mix. He also made it clear he wasn't going to spend the entire news conference talking about Benjamin and how much he will miss him.

"It's done, it's over with," Newton said. "Time for us to move forward. However, hard it may be. We have a football game still to be played."

Newton handled the situation, as he noted had to be done, like a professional. He didn't mope or whine about the trade as hard as it obviously was for him to accept.

"It's hard when you have emotional attachments," Newton said. "End of the day, life goes on. I don't think they are going to have a parade when I leave here. Still going to be football on Sunday. Protest, no protest, this person here, that person gone, football still going to be on Sunday.

"Everything moves forward."