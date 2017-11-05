Cam Newton, Panthers get off to running start in life without Kelvin Benjamin

Cam Newton rushes for a season-high 86 yards and a touchdown in the Panthers' 20-17 win over the Falcons. (1:35)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Reverses, including two on one series. Deep passes -- even if they were incomplete -- to loosen up the defense. Receivers breaking wide open across the middle. Cam Newton running through the opponent’s secondary.

The only thing missing was the dab.

The Carolina Panthers looked a bit like the 2015 team offensively in Sunday’s 20-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. Newton looked a bit more like the quarterback that won the league MVP award that year, minus his signature dab.

There were rough spots, mind you.

Running back Jonathan Stewart fumbled twice in Atlanta territory, keeping the final close. The Panthers didn’t score until the final two minutes of the first half, when they got two touchdowns to erase a 10-0 lead.

But the move to trade No. 1 wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin to Buffalo on Tuesday to get more speed on the field had to be deemed an initial success.

If the offense can continue to build on what it did against the defending NFC champions, with the way the league’s second-ranked defense continued to play, the Panthers (6-3) should be a threat to win the division for the fourth time in five years.

They remain half a game behind New Orleans (6-2) in the NFC South.

This one didn’t turn because of the new-look offense, though. It turned because the old-look defense stopped Atlanta (4-4) on third- and fourth-and-1 from the Carolina 35 late in the second quarter. That and a 15-yard penalty against the Falcons for a crackback block on fourth down turned the momentum, and the offense seized it.

The defense still was key during the 14-0 run as strong safety Mike Adams gave Newton and company the ball right back after Christian McCaffrey's first rushing touchdown, a 4-yarder around the left end on a pitch after a fake to Stewart going right.

Newton then became his favorite character, “Superman," launching himself into the air around the 3-yard line to complete a 9-yard touchdown scramble just as he often did in 2015 when Benjamin was out for the season with a torn ACL.

Newton carried a career-high 132 times for 636 yards and 10 touchdowns that year.

He’s not quite on that pace this season, but he’s now led the team in rushing four straight games and for the 27th time in his career. The only quarterbacks to do so in more games since the 1970 merger are Randall Cunningham and Michael Vick.

Newton finished with 86 yards rushing on nine carries on this overcast day, including a 34-yard run on a bootleg around the left side.

He was able to run freely in part because, with more speed on the field in McCaffrey, second-round pick Curtis Samuel and Kaelin Clay, the Falcons couldn’t stack the box and always dedicate a player to shadow the quarterback.

The running game in general was sharper as Carolina rushed for a season-high 201 yards.

It was far from perfect execution. Newton completed passes to only three receivers even though he threw to six. The tight end didn’t have a reception, and the Panthers were far from the 2015 offense that led the NFL in scoring.

But it was a good first step in life without Benjamin for an offense that scored a combined 20 points the past two games and a team looking for a new identity.