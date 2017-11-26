Panthers avoid 'trap game' loss, keep alive a showdown with New Orleans

Cam Newton runs in a touchdown as the Panthers defeat the Jets 35-27. (1:50)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Carolina Panthers coach Ron Rivera warned his players coming off their bye weekend about not overlooking the New York Jets on Sunday in anticipation of an NFC South showdown against New Orleans.

Rivera said he believed in "trap games."

The Panthers had one foot in the trap early in the fourth quarter.

In stepped middle linebacker Luke Kuechly and special teams to save quarterback Cam Newton and the offense from a disastrous day.

Kuechly returned a fumble 34 yards for a touchdown and then Kaelin Clay returned a punt 60 yards for another score to turn an early fourth-quarter deficit into a 35-27 victory at MetLife Stadium.

It wasn’t pretty, particularly for the offense.

Panthers wide receiver Kaelin Clay returned a punt 60 yards for a key fourth-quarter touchdown. Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Newton had one of his worst days of the season, overthrowing wide-open receivers and completing only 11-of-28 pass attempts for 168 yards two weeks after throwing four touchdowns in a 45-21 victory against Miami. He was particularly ineffective on third down, at one point going 1-for-7 on third-down passes.

The running game outside of a career-best 40-yard run by Christian McCaffrey and a 29-yard reverse by wide receiver Clay was almost non-existent after consecutive games of 200-plus yards.

The team also lost Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen to another foot injury in his first game back from injured reserve with a broken foot. The long-term impact of that remains to be seen.

The defense struggled at times as well, allowing the Jets to top 22 points for only the fourth time this season.

But a week from now all that will matter is the Panthers (8-3) are facing the New Orleans Saints, who were 8-2 heading into their Sunday game against the Los Angeles Rams, for the NFC South lead.

After losing six games by a field goal or less a year ago, the Panthers will take any kind of victory that keeps their playoff hopes alive.

That’s what this one did.

As unimpressive as it was, it kept the Panthers from falling further behind the Saints and kept them a game ahead of the Atlanta Falcons, who improved to 7-4 with a victory against Tampa Bay.

Carolina can’t hope to stay with Drew Brees and the high-powered Saints if they have another performance like this in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. They can’t expect to be consistent offensively unless they get Jonathan Stewart and the running game on track.

They can’t depend on two non-offensive touchdowns to save the day.

But on a day when they needed to avoid falling into a trap, the most important thing is they found a way to win.