Cam Newton makes fashion statement with brimless hat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton made a statement in Sunday's 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings with a 62-yard run that set up the winning touchdown.

He also made a statement in his postgame news conference, introducing to his always interesting wardrobe a purple brimless hat with a feather and the word "Love" on the left side.

The hat was inspired by Atlanta rap artist Andre 3000, otherwise known as Andre Benjamin. Newton, a native of Atlanta, saw Benjamin wearing a brimless hat in the October issue of GQ magazine.

Cam Newton's new hat was inspired by one Andre 3000. David Newton/ESPN

So he called his regular hat designer, Alberto Hernandez from the Nick Fouquet Hat Maker shop in Venice, California, and put in a special order.

"In the GQ magazine he was just talking about where he is in life," said Newton, who helped the Panthers improve to 9-4. "But he had like a brimless hat. I was like, 'Man, I want that.' "

Newton began wearing a signature hat prior to the 2016 season.

"I look in NBA, NFL, baseball ... ain't nobody seen a brimless hat," Newton said. "I wanted to put the one behind the scenes with the brimless hat. So you seen it here first. Cam Newton. Brimless hat."